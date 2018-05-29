Larson Electronics Releases 150W Explosion Proof High Pressure Sodium Light

KEMP, Texas, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larson Electronics, a Texas-based business with expertise in modern lighting systems and temporary power distribution products, has released a new explosion proof high pressure sodium light approved for Class I Division 1 Groups C & D, Class I Division 2 Groups A, B, C & D, Class II Divisions 1 & 2 Groups F & D and Class III Divisions 1 & 2 hazardous areas and is also rated for use in wet and marine environments. This wet and marine environment approved fixture provides operators with an extremely dependable source of light for oil and gasoline docks, utility plants, coal pulverizing facilities and a variety of other hazardous areas.

The EPL-TN-150-347V from Larson Electronics is an explosion proof high pressure sodium light that can illuminate up to 20,000 square feet of workspace on just 150 watts. This dual ended high-pressure sodium lamp is equivalent to a typical 400-watt halogen bulb but runs cooler and produces more light.

The lamp assembly includes the 150-watt HPS bulb, an internal ballast and an aluminum finish reflector in a copper-free cast aluminum housing with a thermoset powder coat finish. The shell, covers and sealed fittings are also made of copper-free aluminum and the lens is constructed of thermal shock and impact resistant tempered glass. The metal halide lamp in this unit has no filament and is thus highly resistant to damage from shocks or impacts, greatly reducing the chances of damage should they be dropped or hit, unlike incandescent lamps which may break or shatter.

The EPL-TN-150-347V features an adjustable yolk mount which allows the lamp to be easily adjusted up or down and locked into position. The lamp is rated at 24,000+ hours of life providing longer service life than typical halogen lamps and operates with 347V AC. The EPL-TN-150-347V includes a 3/4″ NPT hub for making wiring connections.

“High pressure sodium lamps provide much higher output than halogens, and run cooler as well,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This explosion proof HPS is ideal for close work in hazardous areas where safety and accuracy are absolutely necessary.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

