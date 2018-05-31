Larson Electronics Releases 30 KVA 480V Power Distribution Station for Aerospace

KEMP, Texas, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larson Electronics, a company spearheading the development and manufacturing of lighting systems and power distribution stations for the industrial sector, released a 30 KVA portable power distribution station for aerospace applications. The unit converts three-phase 480V to three-phase 208Y/120V, with all components mounted 18” from the ground for compliance and safety in combustible work sites. This NEMA 3R power distribution station is suitable for automotive or fleet service bays, aircraft hangars, aerospace sites and more.

The MPD-60C-480D-30KVA-208Y.120-12X120.20A-E18 comes with a 60-foot 8/4 SOOW cord (blunt-cut end) for bringing 480V three phase power into a NEMA 3R 60-amp 480V three phase disconnect, which contains three, 40-amp time delay fuses, on the primary side of the station. A NEMA 3R 30 KVA transformer converts 480V to 208Y/120V three phase power. The secondary side of the power distribution station consists of a NEMA 3R 125-amp 208Y/120V three phase main circuit breaker panel. The secondary panel is equipped with twelve, 20-amp breakers protecting twelve, 20-amp 5-20R 125V GFCI duplex receptacles for 120V equipment.

The 30 KVA temporary power distribution station is mounted on a sturdy, steel cart for maximum portability around the facility. For protection against rugged elements, the cart and frame are powder coated. Operators can transport the station with minimal effort, as the cart is equipped with four, rubber tires. The mounting system features top-located eyelets for hoisting via cables or chain hooks. Skid pockets are available at the bottom of the station for transportation using forklift and heavy-duty lifting machines.

All electrical components found on the UL 1640 portable power distribution station are mounted 18 inches from the ground.

The MPD-60C-480D-30KVA-208Y.120-12X120.20A-E18 can be customized to suit the needs and specifications of industrial projects. Customization includes cords (length, type and cord cap), voltage, phase (single or three), wiring configurations, panel types, breakers, receptacles, mounting systems, materials and more. Customers interested in custom-built portable power distribution systems may contact Larson Electronics directly for more information.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

