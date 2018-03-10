Larson Electronics Releases Dual Remote Controlled Weatherproof LED Spotlight

KEMP, Texas, March 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larson Electronics, leader in industrial lighting, has released a dual remote-controlled LED spotlight that consists of two 40 watt lamp heads mounted on an aluminum tripod, and features an inline transformer for common 120-27VAC operation. The tripod can be extended 3.5 to 10 feet, allowing operators to securely and quickly deploy the lights for a wide variety of applications.

The Larson Electronics WAL-TP-2XRCL.40W-LED-25C-1227 portable tripod mounted dual remote-controlled LED spotlight produces a total of 6,000 lumens drawing just 80 watts. Each of the lamp heads can rotate 370 º and tilt up to 140 º, and can be synched to move simultaneously with one remote. Additionally, the lamps produce a 6 º beam or a 30 º beam, offering operators the choice of a tight spotlight with minimal light spillage, or wider flood illumination. Remote control functions include: increase and decrease of intensity, adjustment of beam angle, steady, strobe and SOS configurations, and 4 buttons for rotation and tilt.

This portable remote-control LED light is designed for demanding outdoor use. A corrosion resistant aluminum and thermoplastic housing makes this unit weatherproof, heat resistant, impact resistant and UV resistant, great for rugged use and abusive conditions. Both the LED lamps are magnetically mounted to the tripod, allowing users to easily remove them from the tower for transportation or stowing. This tripod mounted dual LED light is equipped with 25 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord, fitted with an industrial grade cord cap for easy connection to common wall outlets. This system operates with 120V AC, but can also be powered on 12V DC, making it ideal for vehicles, boats and ATVs.

“This remote controlled dual LED light is an all-around versatile unit,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “From the multi-faceted beam functionalities to the portability and durability, there are really no limits to how this light can be used.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

