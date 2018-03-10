Breaking News
Home / Top News / Larson Electronics Releases Dual Remote Controlled Weatherproof LED Spotlight

Larson Electronics Releases Dual Remote Controlled Weatherproof LED Spotlight

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

KEMP, Texas, March 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larson Electronics, leader in industrial lighting, has released a dual remote-controlled LED spotlight that consists of two 40 watt lamp heads mounted on an aluminum tripod, and features an inline transformer for common 120-27VAC operation. The tripod can be extended 3.5 to 10 feet, allowing operators to securely and quickly deploy the lights for a wide variety of applications.

The Larson Electronics WAL-TP-2XRCL.40W-LED-25C-1227 portable tripod mounted dual remote-controlled LED spotlight produces a total of 6,000 lumens drawing just 80 watts. Each of the lamp heads can rotate 370 º and tilt up to 140 º, and can be synched to move simultaneously with one remote. Additionally, the lamps produce a 6 º beam or a 30 º beam, offering operators the choice of a tight spotlight with minimal light spillage, or wider flood illumination. Remote control functions include: increase and decrease of intensity, adjustment of beam angle, steady, strobe and SOS configurations, and 4 buttons for rotation and tilt.

This portable remote-control LED light is designed for demanding outdoor use. A corrosion resistant aluminum and thermoplastic housing makes this unit weatherproof, heat resistant, impact resistant and UV resistant, great for rugged use and abusive conditions. Both the LED lamps are magnetically mounted to the tripod, allowing users to easily remove them from the tower for transportation or stowing. This tripod mounted dual LED light is equipped with 25 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord, fitted with an industrial grade cord cap for easy connection to common wall outlets. This system operates with 120V AC, but can also be powered on 12V DC, making it ideal for vehicles, boats and ATVs.

“This remote controlled dual LED light is an all-around versatile unit,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “From the multi-faceted beam functionalities to the portability and durability, there are really no limits to how this light can be used.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 903-498-3363
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a24bf62f-ab08-48e3-a36c-abc35d0befbd

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22487aec-7cb6-4a24-b1e8-71d67910cfc0

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd5e7ccb-706c-41f1-9f1c-33a7d93e628c

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/132d8bd4-18c5-4307-af6b-d284807d317e

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.