Las Vegas, NV, United States, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In honor of Black History Month, the city of Las Vegas presented Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Executive Director Kelvin Watson with the African American Trailblazer Service Award in the category of Community Activism and Politics. The ceremony marking the 10th annual awards was held Jan. 25 at Las Vegas City Hall.

The Trailblazer Community Activism and Politics Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated, through achievements, the ability to advocate, organize and engage citizens, and inform public policy on issues that improve the quality of life for the community.

In February 2024, Watson will celebrate his third anniversary as executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. Under his guidance, the library system’s approach to customer service has shifted away from traditional library roles and is setting new standards within the library industry, which includes community activism and a proactive approach to meeting people where they are. His unique approach to serving the underserved through technology has led to such national recognition as the American Library Association’s 2023 Medal of Excellence Award and back-to-back wins as the 2022 and 2023 Library of the Future. His mission has been two-fold: a) to dramatically expand the Library District collection with services such as cell phones and WiFi access for the disconnected, hydroponics to teach gardening and nutrition, and mobile access to library resources within 400+ city buses across the valley; and b) to expand the library beyond its walls and into the community, as these programs indicate.



He strongly believes that library budgets should be invested in new approaches to reading literacy for children and adults. But also, and critically important, digital literacy – skills that are critical for good-paying 21st Century jobs. In just three years, he has delivered on this promise to make hands-on technology experiences widely available to all residents across our service area, which covers 8,000 square miles of Clark County, from urban neighborhoods to rural whistle stops. Kelvin has dedicated his career to serving those who may feel uninvited in other public spaces.

