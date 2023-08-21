Library District $3.8M Emergency Connectivity Fund Grant Eliminates Barriers to Technology for Thousands in Southern Nevada; Program Recognized by White House for Innovative Investment of Funds

$3.8M ECF Grant Funds Free WiFi Program for 50,000 Southern Nevada Households On Aug. 18, 2023, Nevada Rep. Susie Lee presented a $3.8 million check to the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District from the Emergency Connectivity Fund for a new program that provides free personal WiFi to qualified library cardholders through June 2024. From left: Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen; Janet Uthman, Cox Las Vegas market vice president; Congresswoman Susie Lee; Kelvin Watson, executive director, Las Vegas-Clark County Library District; Sonia Joya, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo’s office.

Las Vegas, NV, United States, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thousands of Southern Nevadans can now get FREE personal WiFi access through a new program from the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District and Cox Communications. The program launched Aug. 18, 2023, just in time for families that are currently without access to WiFi in their homes as kids headed back to school. Nevada Rep. Susie Lee helped kickoff the program on Aug. 18 by presenting the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District with a check for $3.8 million from the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan. The program enables 50,000 low-income residents to use their library cards to borrow a User ID and Password from participating Las Vegas-Clark County Library District branches. The user ID and Password provide free access to the CoxWiFi hotspot network on up to three devices until June 30, 2024. Because each User ID and Password can be used on up to three devices, parents can share their credentials with family members, thereby expanding the service to as many as 150,000 residents.

“Our mission at the Library District is to contribute to the elimination of the digital divide,” said Library District Executive Director Kelvin Watson. “Access to connectivity and technology should be a right that is available to everyone, and access in the home is especially important as children head back to school. This partnership with Cox Communications is another example of how public libraries are creating powerful programs using public funding to erase barriers and unlock opportunity.”

“The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District’s innovative American Rescue Plan investment in hotspot access reflects President Biden’s belief that access to high-speed internet is now essential for any young person, worker, or small business owner to be able to thrive educationally and economically,” said Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator and Senior Advisor to the President. “President Biden is deeply appreciative to the members of the Nevada Congressional delegation who voted for the American Rescue Plan and made possible for the people of Nevada this step forward toward universal, affordable broadband.”

The program is the first of its kind in Nevada and possibly in the nation. Traditionally, library programs in other states lend physical hotspot devices to customers, which then must be returned at the conclusion of the lending period. With the Library District program, there is nothing to return when service ends on June 30, 2024.

“Strategic partnerships with organizations such as the Library District are essential to Cox and our commitment to ensure digital access for all,” said Cox Las Vegas Market Vice President Janet Uthman. “The Library District’s ‘Get Connected at the Library’ program, which enables free access to Cox’s extensive WiFi network across the valley, is an important step. Another is the Federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program that has already helped thousands of low-income residents in Southern Nevada receive home internet, often at no cost.”

To qualify for the program, customers must:

Be age 18 or over

Have a valid, full-service Las Vegas-Clark County Library card. Library cards are available to Clark County residents at the customer service desks of all Las Vegas-Clark County Library branches. (Library District Instant eCards cannot be used for this program.)

Not currently have internet access to meet educational and/or employment needs

Supplies are limited for the CoxWiFi User IDs and Passwords and will be available to check out on a first-come, first-served basis starting Aug. 18, 2023.

The FREE Personal WiFi Program is available only at these participating Las Vegas-Clark County Library District branches where Cox service is available: Centennial Hills Library, Clark County Library, East Las Vegas Library, Enterprise Library, Meadows Library, Rainbow Library, Sahara West Library, Spring Valley Library, Summerlin Library, Sunrise Library, West Charleston Library, West Las Vegas Library, Whitney Library, and Windmill Library. Please visit TheLibraryDistrict.org for locations and hours.

CoxWiFi is a virtual hotspot network with over 14,000 locations in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area and is available in all Cox serviceable areas. For residents who live in areas without Cox service, the Library District has WiFi hotspot devices available for check out with a valid library card.

About the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

About Las Vegas-Clark County Library District The award-winning Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is an independent taxing entity that serves a diverse community across 8,000 square miles. Through its 25 branches and website, the Library District offers a collection of 3.2 million items, including books, movies, music (including streaming and downloadable), online resources, and free programs for all ages. The Library District is a vibrant and vital member of the community offering limitless learning; business and career advancement; government and social services support; and best of all, a place where customers find a sense of culture and community. For more information, and to support Library District programs, please visit TheLibraryDistrict.org.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber broadband networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit www.coxbusiness.com.

Attachment

$3.8M ECF Grant Funds Free WiFi Program for 50,000 Southern Nevada Households

CONTACT: Lisa M. Jacob Las Vegas-Clark County Library District 702-507-6285 lisa.jacob@thelibrarydistrict.org