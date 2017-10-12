(Reuters) – The owner of the hotel from which a gunman carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on Thursday provided a new version of the timeline, suggesting there was no time for hotel staff to warn police.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Disney to cut about 200 jobs at its TV networks: source - October 12, 2017
- Las Vegas gunman fired on guard, crowd at about same time: MGM - October 12, 2017
- White House chief of staff not quitting, says job is not to control Trump - October 12, 2017