Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend denies any advance knowledge of massacre

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – The girlfriend of the Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people and himself in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was questioned by the FBI on Wednesday and said through a lawyer she had no idea beforehand that he was “planning violence against anyone.”
