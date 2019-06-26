Las Vegas Premier Marketing is Full Steam Ahead with 2019 Expansions

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The head marketing firm in Las Vegas known for being the indisputable leader of growth is expanding to new heights and quickly reaching exceptional milestones as they approach the end of the 2nd quarter. Notably, the promotion of Lewis Carruthers to Palm Desert, CA ignites the beginning of a year filled with regional and nationwide expansions.

Chella Valley Premier Marketing President, Lewis Carruthers hails from Las Vegas, NV. Mr Carruthers spent 10 years serving in the United States Air Force before deciding to focus his natural talents on business. Upon completion of his service, Mr Carruthers owned and operated a successful glass repair company for several years before selling his business in order to explore new ventures. Operating out of Palm Desert allows Mr Carruthers to maintain an active role in the lives of his 5 children while also taking advantage of the heavily saturated consumer electronics market. Mr Carruthers explains, “When it’s your time to step up, you can’t fight that urge. You have to trust that your instincts and your knowledge are going to steer you in the direction of success.”

Additionally, “We plan to offer a completely new dynamic to the Palm Desert Valley from an educational customer service and marketing standpoint that’s never been seen here before,” Mr Carruthers states. “The consistent goal is to offer these services to the community while simultaneously growing our presence here in the Valley.” Prior to the end of this calendar year, Mr Carruthers plans to expand his talents to Northern Utah as well as Central Colorado.

While Mr Joey Ortiz, President of Las Vegas Premier Marketing, is excited about the potential of Mr Carruthers, his expansion plans don’t stop there. “Our constant focus lies in offering economic growth and employment opportunities across the nation. The clients we have in our arsenal places a responsibility upon us to continuously expand our talents far and wide.” By the end of 2019, Mr Ortiz plans to expand Ms Lacia Stuart to Henderson, NV, Mr Justin Watts to Fremont, CA, and Mr Ronal Bargas to Seattle, WA.

By Brandon Rash

CONTACT: 8170 Sahara Avenue Suite 106 Las Vegas, Nevada 89117 702-670-1840 [email protected]