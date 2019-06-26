Breaking News
Home / Top News / Las Vegas Premier Marketing is Full Steam Ahead with 2019 Expansions

Las Vegas Premier Marketing is Full Steam Ahead with 2019 Expansions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The head marketing firm in Las Vegas known for being the indisputable leader of growth is expanding to new heights and quickly reaching exceptional milestones as they approach the end of the 2nd quarter. Notably, the promotion of Lewis Carruthers to Palm Desert, CA ignites the beginning of a year filled with regional and nationwide expansions.

Chella Valley Premier Marketing President, Lewis Carruthers hails from Las Vegas, NV. Mr Carruthers spent 10 years serving in the United States Air Force before deciding to focus his natural talents on business. Upon completion of his service, Mr Carruthers owned and operated a successful glass repair company for several years before selling his business in order to explore new ventures. Operating out of Palm Desert allows Mr Carruthers to maintain an active role in the lives of his 5 children while also taking advantage of the heavily saturated consumer electronics market. Mr Carruthers explains, “When it’s your time to step up, you can’t fight that urge. You have to trust that your instincts and your knowledge are going to steer you in the direction of success.”

Additionally, “We plan to offer a completely new dynamic to the Palm Desert Valley from an educational customer service and marketing standpoint that’s never been seen here before,” Mr Carruthers states. “The consistent goal is to offer these services to the community while simultaneously growing our presence here in the Valley.” Prior to the end of this calendar year, Mr Carruthers plans to expand his talents to Northern Utah as well as Central Colorado.

While Mr Joey Ortiz, President of Las Vegas Premier Marketing, is excited about the potential of Mr Carruthers, his expansion plans don’t stop there. “Our constant focus lies in offering economic growth and employment opportunities across the nation. The clients we have in our arsenal places a responsibility upon us to continuously expand our talents far and wide.” By the end of 2019, Mr Ortiz plans to expand Ms Lacia Stuart to Henderson, NV, Mr Justin Watts to Fremont, CA, and Mr Ronal Bargas to Seattle, WA.

By Brandon Rash 

CONTACT: 8170 Sahara Avenue
Suite 106
Las Vegas, Nevada 89117
702-670-1840
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.