SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Santa Rosa welcomes an exciting addition to its thriving aesthetic industry as Laser Fresh Aesthetics emerges to redefine tattoo removal with cutting-edge technology. Offering a solution that is highly sought after, Laser Fresh Aesthetics is thrilled to introduce the Astanza Trinity , a state-of-the-art nanosecond laser, to provide clients with the safest and most effective laser tattoo removal experience.

To celebrate the beginning of their journey, Laser Fresh Aesthetics will be hosting a grand opening event on Monday, November 20, 2023 from 4 to 7 P.M. at 521-525 College Ave., Suite 223, Santa Rosa, CA 95404. This exciting event features a traditional Sonoma County wine tasting raffle basket, along with promotional deals for laser treatment packages. The community is encouraged to attend or watch the LIVE stream on Instagram .

Laser Fresh Aesthetics sets a new standard in tattoo removal in Santa Rosa. The Astanza Trinity is the cornerstone of their advanced approach, designed to cater to clients of all skin types and remove tattoos of any color with remarkable precision.

The Astanza Trinity’s distinguishing feature is its triple-wavelength versatility, with 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm laser beams that target a broad spectrum of tattoo pigments. This innovative technology is adept at removing even the most stubborn ink shades, making it the go-to choice for those looking to erase or modify their tattoos. The Astanza Trinity removes ink particles without causing harm to the surrounding skin tissue, resulting in a safe and pain-free experience for clients.

“Our mission at Laser Fresh Aesthetics is to provide the residents of Sonoma County with the safest and most effective tattoo removal services,” said Julie Zweifel, owner of Laser Fresh Aesthetics. “Together, let us embark on this remarkable voyage of self-discovery, as we remove inked reminders of the past and pave the way for a brighter future.”

Their certified laser practitioner, Julie Zweifel, RN, has undergone rigorous training, ensuring that clients receive world-class expertise and the most advanced technology in a clean and secure environment. Whether it’s a full tattoo removal or a simple modification, Laser Fresh Aesthetics is well-equipped to accommodate diverse client needs.

In addition to their competitive pricing, Laser Fresh Aesthetics also offers free consultations and attractively priced treatment packages. As part of their dedication to providing accessible and affordable tattoo removal solutions for their local community, Laser Fresh Aesthetics has partnered with Care Credit to offer financing options for clients.

About Laser Fresh Aesthetics

Laser Fresh Aesthetics is dedicated to helping you achieve the fresh start you deserve. They specialize in laser tattoo removal using the advanced Astanza Trinity laser technology to provide a safe and effective solution for getting rid of unwanted tattoos. Their team aims to provide a safe, comfortable, and non-judgmental environment for everyone who enters.