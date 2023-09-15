Growing Focus on Maintaining Presentable Appearance Driving Opportunities for Laser Hair Removal Equipment Manufacturers

Rockville , Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a newly published research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global laser hair removal market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5% and reach US$ 455 million by 2033.

Improving the standard of living in developing countries is fueling demand for laser hair removal products. Increasing awareness among the majority of people about their external appearance, particularly females, is leading to a noticeable surge in the demand for permanent hair reduction technology.

The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery mentioned that laser hair removal techniques are considered among the five prominent non-surgical treatments adopted globally.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 455 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global laser hair removal market stood at US$ 265 million in 2022.

Sales of laser hair removal products in the United States reached US$ 94.3 million in 2022.

Worldwide demand for laser hair removal techniques is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 278.3 million in 2023.

The global market is set to reach US$ 455 million by 2033-end.

Sales of laser hair removal techniques are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for laser hair removal practices in China is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6% and reach a market size of US$ 39.5 million by 2033-end.

The German market is forecasted to advance at 4.1% CAGR through 2033.

Worldwide revenue from non-invasive aesthetic treatment for men is anticipated to reach US$ 297 million by the end of 2033.

“Growing awareness about the safety of aesthetic laser hair removal equipment and innovations in aesthetic techniques are driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Technological Advancements in Laser Treatments

Prominent industry players invest in advancing laser hair removal technologies. The ruby laser, originating in the 1960s, is recognized as the first equipment for hair removal by lasers. Today, this equipment, featuring lasers like Nd: YAG, diode, etc., efficiently minimizes unwanted hair growth. Integration of cutting-edge cooling technologies within lasers enhances patient comfort.

For instance:

Motus AY, in January 2020, launched an advanced laser hair removal platform. It comes with a high-speed alexandrite laser benefiting dark and light skin tones.

Leading Market Players

Lumenis Ltd.,

Theradome,

Lira Style,

Alma Lasers,

Lynton Lasers Ltd.,

Canada MedLaser Inc.,

Venn Healthcare,

Cutera,

Krupa Medi Scan,

Venus Concept,

Bosley Inc.,

Fotona,

Candela Corporation,

Sciton, Inc.,

Beijing Sanhe Beauty S&T Co., Ltd.

Why is the US a lucrative market for manufacturers of laser hair removal products?

Focus on Technological Advancements in Aesthetic Treatments

In 2022, the value of the US market was projected to be $94.3 million. In the United States, effective advanced hair removal products have been developed as a result of technological improvements in aesthetic treatments. Also, rising lifestyle goods expenditure is making fortunes for local producers. The existence of multiple notable firms is also affecting market dynamics.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the laser hair removal market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (Nd: YAG, diode, alexandrite), gender (male, female), age group (13 to 29, 30 to 54, 55 to 69), and end user (dermatology clinics, beauty clinics, hospitals, home use), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

