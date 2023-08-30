ROYAL OAK, Mich., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Those attending Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak, Michigan are encouraged to call or text Laser Lounge at (248) 707-2800 to set up a free consultation and get a special GRAND OPENING Labor Day weekend rate! Laser Lounge is the newest laser hair removal business opening in downtown Royal Oak with the latest medical-grade technology, and is now proudly offering services featuring the Asclepion MeDioStar ® laser, backed by Astanza . This revolutionary laser technology presents clients with a safe and highly effective solution for achieving long-lasting hair removal through state-of-the-art laser innovation.

Laser Lounge stands as a symbol of unwavering commitment to excellence, where clients can entrust their care to skilled and licensed professionals. With the MeDioStar® diode laser, hair removal treatments guarantee both safety and longevity. The laser’s light energy interacts with hair pigment, impairing follicles and obstructing their growth process, all without harming the surrounding skin tissue. This procedure requires little to no recovery time, allowing clients to promptly resume their daily routines following their appointment.

During consultations, laser practitioners at Laser Lounge meticulously evaluate each client’s skin and hair type, determining the number of treatments required to attain optimal results. The MeDioStar® laser boasts a track record of long-term efficacy, ensuring that clients revel in the luxury of soft, hair-free skin for months and even years after receiving treatment.

“I founded Laser Lounge to provide a safe and effective solution for people looking to feel more confident and deal with unwanted hair,” says Rachelle Parker, owner of Laser Lounge. “We welcome you to come and see for yourself the amazing transformation that can happen with laser hair removal!”

Laser Lounge is currently extending complimentary consultations along with attractively priced laser hair removal packages for the first two weeks in September in celebration of their grand opening.

About Laser Lounge

Dedicated to delivering the safest, quickest, and the most effective treatments, Laser Lounge is committed to serving the broader Southeast Michigan region, especially close to Royal Oak, Birmingham, Clawson, Beverly Hills, West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills, and Ferndale. Their laser experts are certified to handle medical-grade technology and collaborate closely with each client to create a custom treatment plan that caters to the individual’s lifestyle and needs. Laser Lounge is a family-owned business, run by two sisters who are eager to come alongside and serve you in whatever laser hair removal goals you have.