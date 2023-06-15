Laser Welding Machine Market Growth Boost Due to Rapid Industrialization and The Presence of Major Manufacturing Hubs

New York, US, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Laser Welding Machine Market Information by Technology, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2032”, Between 2023 and 2032, the laser welding machine market will garner a CAGR of 4.90 % to touch USD 1.38 Billion by 2032.

Laser Welding Machine Market Overview

The primary purpose of a laser welding equipment is to connect several metal pieces or parts together by using a focused laser beam as a heat source. The majority of applications requiring high volume favor these devices. Numerous industries, including the automotive, medical, electronics, jewelry, and others use laser welding equipment. Over the course of the forecast period, the market is anticipated to benefit greatly from manufacturers shifting their attention from conventional welding equipment to laser welding machines.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent vendors in the laser welding machine industry are

Emerson Electric Company (U.S.)

IPG Photonics (U.S.)

O.R. Lasertechnologie (Germany)

TRUMPF Group (Germany)

Amada Miyachi Co. Ltd (U.S.)

FANUC Robotics (Japan)

Golden Laser (China)

GSI Group Inc. (U.S.)

JENOPTIK AG. (Germany)

LaserStar Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Among others.

Laser Welding Machine Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic’s sudden emergence has had an impact on both the commercial and industrial environments. Large-scale disruptions and financial losses were often experienced by key organizations and small and medium-sized businesses.

A sudden shift put the welding industry, along with metal fabrication and other global leaders, in the middle of it. Workers were instructed to adjust to changing working conditions during the epidemic while preserving productivity. In order to address these issues, operational corporations also modified their manufacturing procedures.

However, because they are being used more frequently in the medical industry, these types of welding have increased throughout the epidemic. Raman spectroscopy, a laser-based method, was used to identify COVID-19. In this technique, oral swabs or disposable cartridges used to gather samples from people who blow on the device are illuminated in order to identify viruses. The interatomic vibrations generated when the virus is irradiated with light are then measured using a spectrometer once the sample has been collected. To differentiate between coronaviruses and influenza viruses, each virus has its own distinctive vibrations that function as a form of optical fingerprint.

Laser Welding Machine Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 1.38 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 4.90% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities The new product launches and research & development among companies. Key Market Dynamics Deducting the scrap from the materials that are being welded.

Laser Welding Machine Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

In comparison to traditional welding machines, laser welding equipment offers high-speed welding with improved accuracy; as a result, manufacturers favor this equipment highly. There are many different industries that use laser welding equipment, including the jewelry, electronics, automotive, and medical fields. With the use of these devices, welding processes no longer require adhesive or chemical additives. The need for laser welding equipment is anticipated to increase as various industrial sectors become more automated. Because they can quickly and cheaply weld car parts, laser welding equipment are highly favored in the automotive sector.

The versatility of laser welding machine market is further enhanced by the fact that they can join all kinds of metals with excellent heat conductivity. One of the key drivers of the market growth is the high thermal stability offered by laser welding equipment. Over the course of the projected period, a high demand for manufactured metal components and industrial machinery is anticipated to drive market expansion.

Over the course of the projection period, manufacturers’ focus is also anticipated to shift from conventional welding to laser welding. Over the course of the projected period, laser welding machine market growth is also anticipated to be accelerated by rising demand for automated equipment as a result of a shortage of trained people in the sector.

Market Restraints:

The laser welding machine market is being constrained by the expensive initial and ongoing costs of laser welding devices. Additionally, the quick rate of cooling used in the laser welding process causes cracks in some metal components, which is projected to restrain the market’s expansion throughout the forecast period.



On the plus side, industrial automation and technological development in laser welding processes are predicted to open up profitable market potential. Additionally, it is projected that throughout the course of the projection period, the growing automotive industry would create new opportunities for market growth.

Laser Welding Machine Market Segmentation

By Technology

Different technologies covered are Co₂ Laser Welding Machine, Solid-State Laser Welding Machine and Fiber Laser Welding Machine.

The market for fiber lasers will rise at an exponential rate over the forecast period. When compared to other welders, fiber laser welders are quite sophisticated. It allows for high-speed welding and is simpler to use than other welding devices. The category is anticipated to increase as a result of rising demand for fiber laser welders in the electronics, jewelry, aerospace, automotive, and other industries. These devices steer and magnify light using fiber optics, ensuring speedy and accurate delivery of light to the desired spot.

By Application

Top applications of laser welding machine market are Tool and mold-making, Electronics, Medical, Automotive, Jewelry industry, and more.

In the automotive industry, laser welders are highly favored because they can weld vehicle parts precisely. This type of welding is used to join magnetic coils, gasoline filters, engine parts and gearbox components. As a result of its effectiveness for mass production, it is becoming more and more in demand in the automobile sector. Due to its simplicity in automating processes, laser welders are growing in popularity in the automobile sector. Because of technical developments and the recovery in the automotive industry, demand is anticipated to increase. During the projected period, demand for high-quality finished parts in the automotive sector is anticipated to further fuel market growth.



The jewelry business should have considerable growth as well. The jewelry sector is being affected by jewelry laser welders, which make the procedure easier to handle and more effective. This helped explain the machine’s enormous popularity and use. Ring size, re-tipping prongs, mending bezel settings, putting shattered jewelry back together, mending other jewelry, fixing porosity, and creating unique pieces are some notable applications for laser welders for jewelry.

