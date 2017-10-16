Helsinki, Finland, 2017-10-16 09:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January–September on 25 October 2017

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January–September on Wednesday 25 October 2017 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company’s website at www.lassila-tikanoja.com.

The result presentation for analysts, institutional investors and media will be held on 25 October 2017 at 9.00 am Finnish time at Hotel Kämp, Eino Leino cabinet, address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki. The presentation material will be published on the company’s website.

The presentation will be held by CEO Pekka Ojanpää in Finnish.

Registrations beforehand by email to [email protected] or by phone +358 50 385 3910 Maija Mecklin by Friday 20 October 2017, at the latest.

Lassila & Tikanoja will organize conference calls in English on request. If you are interested in having a conference call with the Lassila & Tikanoja management, please contact Maija Mecklin for setting exact schedules.

For additional information please contact

Timo Leinonen, CFO, tel. +358 400 793 073

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is transforming the consumer society into an efficient recycling society. In co-operation with our customers we are reducing waste volumes, extending the useful lives of properties, recovering materials and decreasing the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers to focus on their core business and to save the environment. Together, we create well-being and jobs. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,500 persons. Net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 661.8 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

