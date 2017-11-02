Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Hövding Sweden AB (publ) (314/17)

Trading in Hövding Sweden AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is 6 November, 2017.
|Short name:
|HOVD BTA
|ISIN code:
|SE0010325100
|Orderbook ID:
|144231
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.
For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040-200 253.
