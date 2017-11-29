Last day of trading in ZetaDisplay AB’s ordinary shares (349/17)

At the request of ZetaDisplay AB, the trading in company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq First North Premier is to cease. As from December 4, 2017, the company’s ordinary shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The last day of trading will be on December 1, 2017.

Short name: ZETA ISIN code: SE0001105511 Order book ID: 81310



The trading in the company’s preference shares and equity warrants (TO 1) on Nasdaq First North Premier will not cease. The trading will continue until further notice.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or [email protected].