Last day of trading in ZetaDisplay AB’s ordinary shares (349/17)

At the request of ZetaDisplay AB, the trading in company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq First North Premier is to cease. As from December 4, 2017, the company’s ordinary shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
The last day of trading will be on December 1, 2017.
|Short name:
|ZETA
|ISIN code:
|SE0001105511
|Order book ID:
|81310
The trading in the company’s preference shares and equity warrants (TO 1) on Nasdaq First North Premier will not cease. The trading will continue until further notice.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or [email protected].
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Global Wheelchair and Components Market Size US$ 7,535.7 Mn by 2026 | CAGR: 3.8% – Persistence Market Research - November 29, 2017
- Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market to Reach USD 12,989.1 million by 2023 - November 29, 2017
- Optical Position Sensors in Semiconductors Modules and Chip Market to reach USD 2,766.2 Million by 2023 - November 29, 2017