Demand for last mile delivery transportation is increasing in the e-commerce sector for speedy and reliable delivery of consumer goods

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global last mile delivery transportation market was valued at US$ 191.4 Bn in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 291.9 Bn by 2031.

E-commerce companies are investing significantly in strengthening their last mile delivery transportation to cater to changing consumer demand for faster and safe delivery of goods. Increase in focus of logistics service providers on offering value-added services in last mile delivery, such as one-day/same-day delivery, is anticipated to bolster market development in the next few years.

Steady adoption of third-party logistics (3PL) services in last mile delivery transportation is creating lucrative opportunities for companies in the market. For instance, 3PL logistics companies are offering route optimization and real-time tracking solutions in order to meet the requirements of e-commerce companies.

Rapid advancements in infrastructure used in fourth-party logistics and fifth-party logistics is expected to offer lucrative business opportunities in the next few years. Significant investments have been made in warehousing technologies by prominent e-commerce companies in the past few years, which has spurred market development. For instance, Amazon increased investment in micro-fulfilment centers or facilities.

Market Snapshot:

Key Findings of Study

Rapid Increase in Trend of In-house Logistics Ownership : Recent market trends indicate a significant shift from usage of outsourced logistic services toward in-house logistics ownership, especially by some large e-commerce companies.

Recent market trends indicate a significant shift from usage of outsourced logistic services toward in-house logistics ownership, especially by some large e-commerce companies. Rise in preference for in-house logistics in the last mile delivery transportation market is ascribed to inclination of e-commerce companies toward greater control over supply chain. Considerable demand for smart last mile delivery transportation is likely to strengthen utilization of robots and drones and autonomous transportation.

Surge in Adoption of Eco-friendly Last Mile Delivery Transportation : Rise in demand for sustainable last mile delivery is a key trend expected to offer significant opportunities for market players. Increase in adoption of electric vehicles and bicycle couriers is anticipated to fuel market growth in the next few years.

Rise in demand for sustainable last mile delivery is a key trend expected to offer significant opportunities for market players. Increase in adoption of electric vehicles and bicycle couriers is anticipated to fuel market growth in the next few years. Surge in need to reduce carbon emissions of supply & logistics of e-commerce companies is anticipated to drive usage of environmental-friendly transportation.

Key Growth Drivers of Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market

Rise in demand for speedy delivery of goods in the e-commerce sector is anticipated to strengthen technological advancements in the last mile delivery transportation industry. Rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry in developing and developed countries is a key driver of the last mile delivery transportation market.

Rapid pace of organized urbanization and steady increase in spending capacity/purchasing power of the middle-class population in several countries across the globe are expected to broaden market outlook.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Surge in urbanization, accelerated by significant rural to urban migration, in developing countries especially in Asia is a key factor fueling market development in the region.

Growth of the megacities in the region is anticipated to propel utilization of smart last mile delivery transportation for meeting daily needs of household products of consumers. Continuous adoption of advanced tracking technologies such as real-time tracking of packaging in food and grocery delivery presents significant business opportunities for companies in Asia Pacific. Increase in trend of online shopping is likely to augment market size in the region in the next few years.

Competition Landscape

The business landscape of the last mile delivery transportation industry is characterized by high degree of competition due to presence of a large number of companies. Leading players are focusing on collaborations and mergers & acquisitions in order to increase market share.

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Segmentation

The last mile delivery transportation Market is segmented based on

Vehicle Type

Cargo Bike

Two Wheeler Bike

Drone

Robot

AGV

Van

Light Duty Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Duty Vehicle

Solution

Real-time Tracking

Automated Planning & Optimization

Electronic Proof of Delivery

Dynamics Re-routing

Hardware Agnostic Platform

Real Time ETA Calculation

Interactive Planning Dashboard

Delivery Route Planning Visualization

Others

End-use Industry

Food Delivery

FMCG Products Delivery

Health Products Delivery

Postal Delivery

Automotive Products Delivery

Apparel Industry

Electronics Products Delivery

Other E-commerce Products Delivery

Others

Propulsion

Electric Delivery Vehicles

ICE Delivery Vehicle

Cargo Type

Perishable Goods

Non-perishable Goods

Ownership

In-house Logistics

Second Party Logistics (2PL)

Third Party Logistics (3PL)

Fourth Party Logistics (4PL)

Fifth Party Logistics (5PL)

Service Type

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Consumer

Customer-to-Customer

Delivery Type

Express Delivery

Same Day Delivery

Two+ Days Delivery

Cargo Size

Big & Bulky

Regular

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

