Last-Minute Shoppers Have No Fear – GAME DAYS Are Here

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GameStop is saving the day for holiday procrastinators with amazing deals on consoles, games, accessories and collectibles during GAME DAYS, from Dec. 17 – 24. From the Xbox One X console to this season’s most popular game titles and toys, GameStop is giving customers a chance to cross off everyone on their list at amazing prices.

Check out GameStop’s full lineup of in-store and online GAME DAYS deals at www.GameStop.com/GAMEDAYS, including these incredible offers:

Hardware

You want it? GameStop’s got it! Nintendo Switch is NOW available at GameStop locations nationwide and GameStop.com/Switch*

Buy Xbox One X, get PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds free AND $50 off your next purchase** (offer valid Dec. 17 – 24, $50 off next purchase from Dec. 26 – Jan. 1)

Save $50 on all new Xbox One S 1TB consoles – Only $299.99 for the Xbox One S 1TB Shadow of War Bundle

Save $200 on PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle – $199.99 on sale

Get $80 off all Xbox One S 500GB Console Bundles – $199.99

Get Call of Duty WWII FREE when you buy any new 1TB PS4 Pro console – $399.99 – $499.99

Get $50 off any new PS4 1TB system – $249.99 for the PS4 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle (excludes PS4 Pro systems)

Game Deals: Up to 50% Off (Xbox or PS4, unless otherwise stated)

Call of Duty WWII: $39.99 (also available for PC)

Star Wars Battlefront II: $34.99

Middle Earth Shadow of War: $29.99

Destiny 2: $29.99 (also available for PC)

South Park The Fractured But Whole $29.99

Lego Ninjago: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

The Evil Within 2: $29.99

Need for Speed: $29.99

Elder Scrolls V Skyrim: $24.99

Injustice 2: $29.99

Overwatch: $29.99

Fallout 4 (Game of the Year): $34.99

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus: $34.99

Madden NFL 18: $39.99 and get Madden NFL 18 MUT Starter Pack FREE

FIFA 18: $39.99

Just Dance 2018: $39.99 (available for Nintendo Switch and WiiU)

Assassin’s Creed Origins: $44.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $44.99 (only for Nintendo Switch)

Rainbow Six Siege: $19.99



Pre-Owned & Trade

4 for $20 on any pre-owned games $9.99 and under

1,500 pre-owned games under $5 – great stocking stuffers!

Get up to $350 for your smartphone when you trade for cash or credit

1-year Product Replacement Plan with purchase of any pre-owned system

Get up to 20% extra trade credit on games, accessories and tech

Trade More & Save: Up to 40% credit when you trade 2+ games Up to 60% credit when you trade 4+ games



Toys, Collectibles & Apparel

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off all statues, figures, plush, POP! Vinyls, puzzles, board games, hats, socks and bags

Buy 1 Get 1 FREE all clearance collectibles (toys, apparel, housewares, statues & trading cards)

Save 50% on holiday items, including themed holiday sweaters, mugs, string lights and ornaments

Save 40% on T-shirts $19.99 and under

Get 20% off select Star Wars toys

Save 40% on select geeky household gifts

Accessories

Xbox Accessory Deals: Save $20 on Minecraft Creeper or Pig Edition Wireless Controller with purchase of Minecraft Xbox One Edition + Explorer’s Pack Save $10 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers Buy 2 and save $10 on Xbox One Wired Controllers

Nintendo Accessory Deals: $20 off Nyko Switch Premium Upgrade Kit (GameStop exclusive) Save $10 on PowerA Nintendo Wired controllers

Cross-System Accessory Deals: Up to $20 off select headsets Up to 20% off select charging kits and stations Get $100 GameStop gift card with purchase of HTC Vive Virtual Reality System PLUS Fallout 4 VR digital download code Get $30 off Blue Blackout Yeti Assassin’s Creed Origins bundle Save $20 on Nitro Gaming Rocker Chair



For more holiday gift ideas, information on products and deals, visit GameStop.com.

*Check Nintendo Switch availability at GameStop.com/Switchinstock

**Xbox One X offer available exclusively for PowerUp Rewards members

