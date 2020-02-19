Last passengers leave cruise ship in Cambodia after virus clearance

Remaining passengers who were stuck onboard a cruise ship docked in Cambodia for almost a week left the vessel on Wednesday after they tested negative for the coronavirus, a government official said.
