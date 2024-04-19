Congressional Leaders, Grassroots Organizations & Cannabis Industry Activists Call for Decriminalization during 420 Unity Day of Action

Multi-Day Activism Concludes with Moving White House Candlelight Vigil Honoring Those Still Incarcerated and their Families

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over the past several days, Last Prisoner Project (LPP) has been mobilizing the largest coalition of bipartisan cannabis advocacy, industry, and grassroots organizations, as well as individual activists to convene in Washington D.C. for a 420 Unity Day of Action . A number of lobbying events applied public pressure on Congress and President Biden, encouraging them to take action to fully legalize cannabis, free those still in prison and clear cannabis-related convictions.

Although 24 states and D.C. have legalized adult-use cannabis sales and the vast majority of the U.S. population now lives in states with some form of legal cannabis, tens of thousands of people remain in state and federal prison and millions still suffer the collateral consequences of a criminal record for the same activity others now profit from.

Advocates were joined by several elected officials who have been leading the fight for cannabis reform including Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) who spoke during Wednesday’s press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol, and the next day Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) spoke to advocates at the Capitol Visitor Center before Lobby Day meetings with elected officials from both parties including Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York), Sen. Kirsten Sinema (D-Arizona), Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania), Sen. Bill Cassiday (R-Louisiana), Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), and others to call for the full legalization of cannabis, the removal of criminal penalties and retroactive relief. Specifically, advocates called on lawmakers to co-sponsor one of the three pieces of legislation which would federally legalize cannabis, the MORE Act , States Rights Act , and the soon to be re-introduced CAOA , as well as the HOPE Act , which was introduced in the Senate on Thursday and would provide funding for state-level expungement programs.

Capping off 48 hours of lobbying and activism, formerly incarcerated LPP constituents Bryan Reid , Kyle Page , Donte West and Andy Cox , and families of those still incarcerated including Mitzi Wall and Alicia Deals , were joined by hundreds of advocates for a candlelight vigil in front of the White House to honor all those harmed by cannabis criminalization.

Throughout the week, directly-impacted advocates were joined by celebrity voices including Rosario Dawson, M-1 of Dead Prez, and JoJo Simmons who used their platforms to spread the calls to decriminalize far beyond the capital. This advocacy work to broaden the movement and get people engaged on these issues will continue throughout the weekend as the 4/20 Unity events culminate with the National Cannabis Festival taking place today and tomorrow (April 19-20) at RFK Campus Festival Grounds which includes educational panels and a fireside chat with Last Prisoner Project Board Member M-1. The weekend will conclude with a concert headlined by Thundercat and Wu-Tang Clan with Last Prisoner Project Ambassador Redman.

To join the fight for cannabis justice, contact your elected officials by sending them a letter and calling their offices urging them to decriminalize cannabis now.

