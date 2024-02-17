Nikki Haley was the first of more than a dozen White House contenders to challenge former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.
One year after she launched her campaign, the former two-term South Carolina governor who later served as U.N. ambassador in the Trump administration is the last major rival standing against the former president in the race for Republican standard-bearer.
“One year ago, there were 13 fellas in the race, and we were polling at 2%. But
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP senator fumes over ‘wacko’ Democrats’ lack of ‘common sense’ on trans sports: ‘Going to get hurt’ - February 17, 2024
- House recesses with just 2 days to solve government shutdown standoff - February 17, 2024
- Last rival standing: Haley faces steep uphill climb against Trump with one week until South Carolina primary - February 17, 2024