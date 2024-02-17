Nikki Haley was the first of more than a dozen White House contenders to challenge former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

One year after she launched her campaign, the former two-term South Carolina governor who later served as U.N. ambassador in the Trump administration is the last major rival standing against the former president in the race for Republican standard-bearer.

“One year ago, there were 13 fellas in the race, and we were polling at 2%. But

[Read Full story at source]