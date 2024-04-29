The remains of Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr., the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War, lay in honor Monday in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
Puckett Jr., born Dec. 8, 1926, died at his home on Monday, April 8. He was 97.
Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday, April 16, that Congress would honor the fallen Medal of Honor with the prestigious reception.
“The extraordinary valor of Colonel Ralph Puckett
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Johnson urges Biden to intervene in ICC’s reported plan for Netanyahu arrest warrant - April 29, 2024
- Last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War lies in honor at US Capitol - April 29, 2024
- High-profile Dems victimized by string of crimes still deny blue state in crisis - April 29, 2024