Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday that Colonel Ralph Puckett, Jr., the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War, will lie in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
He died at home on Monday, April 8. He was 97. The ceremony will happen on Monday, April 29, the lawmakers said.
“The extraordinary valor of Colonel Ralph Puckett, Jr. represents the best of the 1.7 million Americans who left home to fight for f
