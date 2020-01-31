Last train to Europe: all aboard the Eurostar as Britain bids goodbye

On the last train to Europe before Britain left the EU on Friday evening, passengers leaving London expressed sorrow, optimism and anger, reflecting the emotions of a nation conflicted ahead its great leap into the unknown.
