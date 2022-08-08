LastPass Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Expanded Executive Team

Password management leader furthers company growth with recent appointment

BOSTON, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, LastPass announced that Amy Appleyard has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer. A cybersecurity sales veteran, Appleyard will be responsible for leading key priorities across revenue-related functions, continuing to bolster global sales performance and contributing to customer satisfaction.

“Amy has a proven track record of unifying the customer journey across all inside and outside sales avenues while improving the customer experience,” said Karim Toubba, CEO at LastPass. “Based on her experience in driving high-growth sales organizations combined with her passionate advocacy for diversity in sales and leadership teams, Amy will play an essential role at LastPass. We look forward to her contributions in elevating our brand and supporting our continued growth.”

Appleyard has held key roles in several cybersecurity companies, serving as Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Malwarebytes and Vice President of Sales for the Commercial division of VMware Carbon Black.

Additionally, she held Vice President of Sales roles at GoTo, formerly LogMeIn, first for the Identity and Access Management business unit, where she was responsible for the LastPass go-to-market organization, and then for the Communications and Collaboration line of business.

“In this new role, I’m excited to work with LastPass’ seasoned leadership team to accelerate global growth and streamline solutions for our customers,” said Amy Appleyard. “With the cybersecurity industry rapidly changing, LastPass continues to elevate its offerings and adapt to new customer needs, and I’m committed to our mission of delivering digital security for all.”

For more information about LastPass’ executive team, please visit https://www.lastpass.com/company/leadership.

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which helps more than 33 million registered users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 100,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides password and identity management solutions that are convenient, easy to manage and effortless to use. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multi-factor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com. LastPass is trademarked in the U.S. and other countries.

CONTACT: Media Contacts Press@lastpass.com