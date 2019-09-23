Latin American countries on Monday agreed to impose sanctions on some members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government as part of efforts to force him out of office but expressed reservations about any use of force.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tesla’s Musk pushed for SolarCity deal despite major cash crunch: lawsuit - September 23, 2019
- Under pressure on climate, Big Oil pitches to the young - September 23, 2019
- Latam neighbors agree to impose sanctions on members of Venezuelan government - September 23, 2019