Late Representative Cummings to lie in state in U.S. Capitol

The late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, one of a handful of Democrats leading an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, will be honored in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday when a coffin carrying his remains will lie in state in the National Statuary Hall.
