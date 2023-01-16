Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Beer, Distilled Spirits, Wine, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, On-Premises, Liquor Stores, Grocery Shops, Internet Retailing, and Supermarkets) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028

The global alcoholic beverages market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 2544.5 billion by 2028. As per the report titled “Alcoholic beverages Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Beer, Distilled Spirits, Wine and Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, On-Premises, Liquor Stores, Grocery Shops, Internet Retailing and Supermarkets) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028″ observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 1428.5 billion and USD 2544.5 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis:

The increasung number of young adults is likely to be a major factor driving the growth of the alcoholic beverages market during the forecast period. The increased demand for premium / super-premium products will move the alcoholic beverages industry forward. Moreover, the increased awareness of the negative effects of low alcohol intake is expected to cushion the expansion of the alcoholic beverages industry. However, the rising cost of premium / super premium goods is expected to hamper the expansion of the alcoholic drinks market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the outline of robust breweries and spirits will create additional potential prospects for the alcoholic drinks market to flourish in the next years.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10.10 % 2028 Value Projection 2544.5 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 1428.5 billion Historical Data for 2016 – 2021 Segments covered By Type, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

BACARDI LIMITED

CARLSBERG GROUP

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC

DIAGEO PLC

HEINEKEN HOLDING NV. (HEINEKEN N.V.)

MOLSON COORS BREWING COMPANY

PERNOD RICARD SA

SUNTORY HOLDINGS LTD. (BEAM SUNTORY INC.)

UNITED SPIRITS LIMITED

Pernod Ricard Announced Collaboration with EducateAll platform of United Nations to Offer Free Sustainable Bartending Training

In May 2020, Pernod Ricard announced a collaboration with the United Nations EducateAll platform to provide free, long-term, and affordable bartending training via online platforms. All legal-drinking-age individuals can access the online courses using the EdApp mobile learning platform. This mobile platform collaborates EducateAll and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the alcoholic beverages market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in February 2022, Bud Light NEXT, a beer with no carbs, was made available in the U.S. by AB-InBev. The lager with a 4% ABV is low in calories, has no carbohydrates, and is light. The Super Bowl and the sweepstakes program, which may increase consumer attention, are anticipated to boost this debut.

Driving Factors:

Rising Interest in Craft Alcoholic Beverages to Boost Market

Customers are becoming more accustomed to the craft alcoholic beverage market. The market offers a wide range of craft beer flavors. Well-known breweries will likely devise plans to introduce their craft beer line or buy out rivals’ labels or brands. They will now have access to various marketing strategies and small brewers’ distribution networks. Similarly, the craft spirits, craft liquor, craft cocktail, and craft cider markets are also growing. The young female consumer group is where craft ciders are most popular. Craft spirits are becoming increasingly popular as consumers, particularly Gen-X and Millennial age groups, demand newer flavors and varieties. The market is growing as a result of such factors.

Premiumization of Alcoholic Beverages is Driving Market

Consumers around the world have more developed palates than a decade ago. They are continually on the lookout for a novel, high-quality alcoholic beverages. The integration of natural ingredients in alcoholic beverages enhances their functionality, and such products are gaining consumer attention. The growing health consciousness among people, which encourages the integration of functional and natural ingredients, opens up more opportunities for the premium alcohol market. In recent years, the food service industry has seen massive sales, with premium alcoholic beverages, particularly premium wine and whiskey, accounting for a sizable portion of those sales. ?

Restraining Factors:

Prevalence of Fake Goods Could Limit Market Expansion

The booming market for fake alcoholic beverages poses a continuing threat to the alcoholic beverage sector. Such products significantly negatively impact consumer health and cause significant financial losses for producers worldwide. These products have packaging and labels that resemble the originals. One of the most frequently imitated spirits is vodka. Numerous homebrewed rice wines sold illegally in China have slowed the expansion of the organized wine sector. To prevent the emergence of fake alcoholic beverages, which could slow the market’s expansion throughout the projection period, it is crucial to take action.

Challenging Factors:

Market will be Hampered by Emerging Energy Drinks and Consumer Health Perspectives.

As consumers’ opinions of their health and well-being affect their purchase decisions, non-alcoholic and energy drinks are replacing various alcoholic beverages, posing a challenge to the industry. The industry may encounter difficulties due to consumers’ greater health consciousness and their growing understanding of the risks associated with alcoholic beverages.

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Segmentations:

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market By Type:

Beer

Distilled Spirits

Wine

Others

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market By Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

On-Premises

Liquor Stores

Grocery Shops

Internet Retailing

Supermarkets

Alcoholic Beverages Market: Key Players

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Alcoholic Beverages market. Key players profiled in the report include: #InBev , #BacardiLimited , #Carlsberg , #ConstellationBrands , #Diageo , #Heineken , #MolsonCoors , #PernodRicard , #BeamSuntory

The competition among the players is expected to get intense with the next few years with the growing focus of the players on the research and development activities with new launches.

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the alcoholic beverages market over the forecast period because of the increase in the number of young adults. Furthermore, rising consumption of high-quality alcoholic beverages will drive the region’s alcoholic beverages market growth during the forecast period. The growing trend in the United States to adopt classic alcoholic beverage brands such as Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half, Bergenbier, and Burgasko will aid market growth. Furthermore, private sector funding in Canada to acquire premium alcoholic beverages is expected to boost the market growth.

Further Report Findings

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global alcoholic beverages market share in the coming years due to an increase in the number of young adults and increased use of fine alcohol.

In addition, the U.S.’s exploding demand for alcoholic beverages is fueled partly by the country’s quickly increasing number of restaurants, cafes, hotels, and bars.

In Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by a considerable rise in the region’s disposable income.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Alcoholic Beverages market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Alcoholic Beverages market forward?

What are the Alcoholic Beverages Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Alcoholic Beverages Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Alcoholic Beverages market sample report and company profiles?

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Alcoholic Beverages market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.10 %.

Through primary research, it was established that the Alcoholic Beverages market was valued at around USD 1428.5 billion in 2021.

Based on type, the alcoholic beverages market is segmented into beer, distilled spirits, wine, and others. The beer was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is the Premiumization of Alcoholic Beverages.

The “North America” region will lead the global Alcoholic Beverages market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

