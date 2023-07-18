According to Zion Market Research, the global Clickstream Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 1,298.63 million by 2030 from its value USD 615.37 million in 2022, at CAGR of 11.26% during forecast period. North America is estimated to be the largest revenue-generating region in the global clickstream analytics market during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Clickstream Analytics Market By Deployment Mode (Cloud And On-Premise), By Component (Services And Software), By Application (Traffic Analysis, Click Path Optimization, Basket Analysis & Personalization, Customer Analysis, Website/Application Optimization, And Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Government, Travel & Hospitality, Telecommunications & IT, And Other Industry Verticals), And By Region: – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global clickstream analytics market size & share was valued at approximately USD 615.37 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 11.26% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,298.63 million by 2030.”

The report analyses the Clickstream Analytics market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.

Clickstream Analytics Market Overview:

The process of collection, analysis, and reporting collective data related to the pages that a user visits on the website and the sequence in which the page is visited by them is called clickstream analytics. It is also used to report the behavior of the user on a specific website including stickiness and routing. Clickstream analytics is an information retrieval use case and is widely used by social networking sites and e-commerce applications.

As per the analysis, the clickstream analytics market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 11.26% between 2023 and 2030.

The Clickstream Analytics market size was worth around US$ 615.37 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1,298.63 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Increase in multichannel marketing and the emergence of predictive marketing trends may offer beneficial opportunities for the growth

On the basis of region, the “North America” will likely overtake the global market.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Clickstream Analytics market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Clickstream Analytics market include;

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Oracle Corporation

Google

Connexity

Microsoft Corporation

AT Internet

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Verto Analytics

Adobe Systems.

Global Clickstream Analytics Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

The global clickstream analytics market is growing at a significant rate. Factors such as the rise in use of smartphones & tablets, increase in e-commerce platforms, and rise in clickstream analytics solution deployment are fostering the growth of the global market. Further, in a broader market research strategy, the implementation of clickstream analytics is quite often.

Clickstream analytics also provides several benefits which include identification of customer trends, understand user behavior, increase conversion, and discover new mediums. Also, by monitoring the key metrics, clickstream analytics helps the business to evaluate the online behavior of the customer.

In addition to this, it also supports the telecom and IT service provider to enhance the customer experience through optimum ad placement. All such beneficial features of clickstream analytics have enhanced its use in several industries including BFSI, government, transportation & logistics, and many more.

This is fostering the growth of the global clickstream analytics market. In addition to this, growing demand from the retail sector, increase in need for traffic analysis, and growing adoption of clickstream analytics from small & medium-sized enterprises are the key aspects that are fostering the growth of the global market.

Moreover, the rise in digitalization and the increase in data analysis are also the factors that are supporting the growth of the global market. Furthermore, an increase in multichannel marketing and the emergence of predictive marketing trends may offer beneficial opportunities for the growth of the global clickstream analytics market during the forecast period. However, strict laws & regulations regarding data privacy may restrain the growth of the global clickstream analytics market.

Clickstream Analytics Market: Segmentation

The global clickstream analytics market is fragmented based on deployment mode, component, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on the deployment mode, the global clickstream analytics market is classified into cloud and on-premise. The component segment is bifurcated into services and software.

Based on the application, the global market is categorized into traffic analysis, click path optimization, basket analysis & personalization, customer analysis, website/application optimization, and others. The industry vertical segment consists of BFSI, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, government, travel & hospitality, telecommunications & IT, and other industry verticals.

Browse Complete Report Here | Clickstream Analytics Market By Deployment Mode (Cloud And On-Premise), By Component (Services And Software), By Application (Traffic Analysis, Click Path Optimization, Basket Analysis & Personalization, Customer Analysis, Website/Application Optimization, And Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Government, Travel & Hospitality, Telecommunications & IT, And Other Industry Verticals), And By Region: – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030

Global Clickstream Analytics Market: Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to be the largest revenue-generating region in the global clickstream analytics market during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing necessity of traffic analysis, extended use of e-commerce platforms, and increase in demand for clickstream analytics from the IT & telecom sector are driving the growth of the market in this region. Europe is estimated to be the second-largest region in the market and contributes a significant share. This is attributed to the rapidly increasing transportation & logistics sector and tremendous growth in data generation. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to growing inclination towards online sales, rapid digitalization in most of the sectors, and the presence of a strong retail sector.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 615.37 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 1,298.63 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 11.26% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, Google, Connexity, Microsoft Corporation, AT Internet, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Verto Analytics, Adobe Systems, and others Segments Covered By Deployment Mode, By Component, By Application, By Industry Vertical, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global Clickstream Analytics market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment mode

Cloud

On-premise

By Component

Services

Software

By Application

Traffic Analysis

Click Path Optimization

Basket Analysis & Personalization

Customer Analysis

Website/Application

Optimization

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Government

Travel & Hospitality

Telecommunications & IT

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Clickstream Analytics industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Clickstream Analytics Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Clickstream Analytics Industry?

What segments does the Clickstream Analytics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Clickstream Analytics Market sample report and company profiles?

What Reports Provides

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market.

