The global collagen powder market is expected to approach US$ 3.6 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 6.4% , market report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Collagen Powder Market was valued at US$ 2.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview4

Collagen powder is a dietary supplement made from collagen, which is a naturally occurring protein found in the connective tissues of animals, particularly in the skin, bones, tendons, and cartilage. Collagen supplements are typically derived from animal sources, such as cows, chickens, or fish. These supplements are processed into a powdered form that can be easily mixed with liquids like water, juice, or smoothies.

Increasing consumer awareness of the importance of health and wellness has boosted the demand for dietary supplements including collagen powder. Moreover, the rising fitness enthusiasts and athletes are expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the collagen powder market. Collagen possesses the potential to support muscle recovery and joint health, thus making it appealing to athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global collagen powder market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including source, grade, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global collagen powder market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Kg) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global collagen powder market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-collagen-powder-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Collagen Powder Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of source, the collagen powder market is sub-segmented into bovine, porcine, poultry, plant-based, marine and others. With bovine being one of the most common sources of collagen.

On the basis of grade, the collagen powder market is sub-segmented into medical grade and cosmetic grade, with medical grade holding the majority of the share in the collagen powder market.

On the basis of application, the market is sub-segmented into beauty and skincare, joint and bone health, muscle and fitness, general health and wellness, and others.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.6 billion Growth Rate 6.4% Key Market Drivers Ageing Population

Rising demand for functional foods

Growing demand for health and wellness products Companies Profiled Rousselot (Darling Ingredients International Holding B.V.)

GELITA AG

Nitta Gelatin NA Inc.

Tessenderlo Group nv

SAS Gelatines Weishardt

BioCell Technology LLC

Collagen Solutions (US) LLC

Advanced BioMatrix

Vital Proteins LLC

Renew Life Formulas, LLC (Neocell)

Great Lakes Wellness

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-collagen-powder-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global collagen powder market include,

In October 2022, Darling Ingredients acquired Gelnex, a Brazil-based manufacturer of gelatine and collagen. This acquisition is aimed at reinforcing the acquiring company’s market presence in health & nutrition market, and increase its production capacity.

In January 2021, Rousselot introduced Peptan® Marine collagen peptides. The collagen peptides are exclusively sourced from wild-caught marine white fish and are Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified. The new solution is intended for beauty and nutrition brands to support them in expanding their product portfolio.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global collagen powder market growth include Rousselot (Darling Ingredients International Holding B.V.), GELITA AG, Nitta Gelatin NA Inc., Tessenderlo Group nv, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, BioCell Technology LLC, Collagen Solutions (US) LLC, Advanced BioMatrix, Vital Proteins LLC, Renew Life Formulas, LLC (Neocell), and Great Lakes Wellness, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-collagen-powder-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global collagen powder market based on source, grade, application and region

Global Collagen Powder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Source Bovine Porcine Poultry Marine Plant-based Others

Global Collagen Powder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Grade Medical Grade Cosmetic Grade

Global Collagen Powder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Beauty and Skincare Joint and Bone Health Muscle and Fitness General Health and Wellness Others

Global Collagen Powder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Collagen PowderMarket US Canada Latin America Collagen PowderMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Collagen PowderMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Collagen PowderMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Collagen PowderMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Collagen PowderMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-collagen-powder-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Collagen Powder Report:

What will be the market value of the global collagen powder market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global collagen powder market?

What are the market drivers of the global collagen powder market?

What are the key trends in the global collagen powder market?

Which is the leading region in the global collagen powder market?

What are the major companies operating in the global collagen powder market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global collagen powder market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Plant-based Food Market – Global plant-based food market is estimated to witness a strong CAGR of over 12.5% over the period of 2019-2030.

Global plant-based food market is estimated to witness a strong CAGR of over 12.5% over the period of 2019-2030. Global Food Sorting and Grading Market – Global food sorting and grading market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and was valued at US$ 2.0 billion in 2022.

Global food sorting and grading market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and was valued at US$ 2.0 billion in 2022. Australia Gluten-Free Products Market – Australia gluten-free products market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 548 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Australia gluten-free products market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 548 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period. Australia Beer Market – Australia beer market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 17.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Australia beer market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 17.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period. Australia Alcoholic Drinks Market – Australia alcoholic drinks market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 30.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Australia alcoholic drinks market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 30.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. Australia Coconut Products Market – Australia Coconut Products market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 1,342 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Australia Coconut Products market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 1,342 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period. Australia Gluten Free Bakery Market – Australia gluten free bakery market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 135.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Australia gluten free bakery market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 135.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period. Global Dark Rum Market – Global Dark Rum Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

– Global Dark Rum Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Brewery Equipment Market – Global Brewery Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Brewery Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Micro Irrigation Market – Global Micro Irrigation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245