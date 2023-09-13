According to Zion Market Research, the global Contactless Biometrics Technology market size is projected to reach USD 50.42 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 11.24 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Contactless Biometrics Technology Market By Components (Software And Hardware), By Type(Iris Recognition, Face Recognition, Voice Recognition, And Fingerprint Recognition) By End User (Corporate, Government, BFSI, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Transport & Logistics, Education, And Defense & Security), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global contactless biometrics technology market size was valued at about USD 11.24 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.64% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 50.42 billion by 2030.”

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Overview:

The advent of contactless biometrics technology is a powerful technology used in the identification and authentication of users. Apart from fortification of security, user experience has become a central concern across several domains. Recent advancements in the area of contactless biometrics technology include the use of fingerprint, iris, or face recognition. Not only is contactless biometrics technology highly reliable, efficient, and accurate, it is witnessing escalating demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, when a great emphasis is being laid on hygiene and contactless practices in the social scenario.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/contactless-biometrics-technology-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)





Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11.24 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 50.42 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 20.64% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered NEC, Thales, Fujitsu, ASSA ABLOY, Fingerprint Cards AB, Touchless Biometric Systems AG, nVIAsoft Corporation, IDEMIA SAS, and Safran Segments Covered By Type, By end-user, By components, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The corporate and government sectors are increasingly adopting contactless biometrics technology as a user-friendly solution for time attendance, registration, and personnel management.

The contactless biometrics technology market is witnessing rapid advancements in facial recognition, iris recognition, palm vein scanning, and fingerprint recognition.

These technologies are becoming more accurate, faster, and capable of operating at greater distances.

On the basis of region, the “North America” will likely overtake the global market.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/prebook/su/contactless-biometrics-technology-market

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market: Growth Factors

Contactless biometrics technology is increasingly being adopted by the corporate and the government sectors as a user-friendly solution that can perform time attendance, registration, and management of personnel. It does not only save resources, but also assures accuracy in the process. Even during the quarantine period, the contactless biometrics technology offers work at home tracking. Several other applications such as e-payments, using personal computer or mobile device, vehicle or person recognition for video surveillance systems, and identification of individuals by voice or eye iris also use contactless biometrics technology. Furthermore, the contactless biometrics technology is easy to install and does not require highly skilled expertise in the process of system setup.

Contactless biometrics technology such as voice biometrics can be adopted across several important applications such as authentication of high-risk sessions like unusual transactions, password changes, and remote login. The demand for robust theft & fraud detection and prevention systems has risen significantly worldwide, especially across the BFSI sector. It ensures safety, transparency, and reliability to the users. Therefore, the global contactless biometrics technology market is expected to soar over the next few years.

The components such as sensors used in contactless biometrics technology can be quite expensive. The installation costs of the contactless biometrics’ technology are also high. The progress of the market can also be hampered by lack of awareness and technical education. These can be some restraining factors for the contactless biometrics’ technology market. However, the market for contactless biometrics technology will continue to expand despite the restraints, by credit of reduction in intrusiveness of biometric authentication. Oftentimes, authentication processes such as entering PIN numbers can cause annoyance and wastage of time due to high frequency of failed attempts. This can be prevented and the user experience enriched through the deployment of contactless biometrics technology in authentication.

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market: Segmentation

The global contactless biometrics technology market can be segmented in terms of components, end-user, type, and region. The major component segments of the contactless biometrics technology market are software and hardware. Iris recognition, face recognition, voice recognition, and fingerprint recognition are some segments based on type.

By end-user, the global contactless biometrics technology market has been categorized into corporate, government, BFSI, healthcare, e-commerce, transport & logistics, education, and defense & security. The BFSI sector is expected to lead the market during the projection period, prompted by the high incidence of cybercrimes such as frauds and thefts.

Browse the full “Contactless Biometrics Technology Market By Components (Software And Hardware), By Type(Iris Recognition, Face Recognition, Voice Recognition, And Fingerprint Recognition) By End User (Corporate, Government, BFSI, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Transport & Logistics, Education, And Defense & Security), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Demand, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/contactless-biometrics-technology-market

Regional Analysis:

The contactless biometrics technology market in North America is expected to be at the forefront, impelled by rising implementation of advanced technology. Telecom, banking, and financial service providers are some of the topmost adopters of contactless biometrics technology. The Asia Pacific region will also bring in substantial revenue in the global contactless biometrics technology market. The high popularity of smartphones, mobile apps, and web portals across emerging economies such as India is fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific contactless biometrics technology market. During the forthcoming times, the proliferation of machine learning and artificial intelligence will also boost further growth in this region.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Contactless Biometrics Technology market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Contactless Biometrics Technology market include;

NEC

Thales

Fujitsu

ASSA ABLOY

Fingerprint Cards AB

Touchless Biometric Systems AG

nVIAsoft Corporation

IDEMIA SAS

Safran

Request For Customization on This Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5402

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Contactless Biometrics Technology market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Iris recognition

face recognition

voice recognition

fingerprint recognition

By Components

software

hardware

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/contactless-biometrics-technology-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Contactless Biometrics Technology industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Contactless Biometrics Technology Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Contactless Biometrics Technology Industry?

What segments does the Contactless Biometrics Technology Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Contactless Biometrics Technology Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Touch Screen Kiosk Market By Product (Hardware And Software & Services), By Type (Bank Kiosks, Vending Kiosks, And Self-Service Kiosks), By Vertical (BFSI, Entertainment, Hospitality, Government, Healthcare, Retail, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/touch-screen-kiosk-market

Deep Drawing Machines Market By Product Type (Pneumatic, Electric, Mechanical, And Hydraulic Type), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online Channels), By Application (Industrial, Automotive, Machinery Manufacturing, Chemicals, And Others), By Price Range (Economy And Premium Class), By Customer Type (Business To Business And Business To Customer), By Capacity (300 Ton, 300-1000 Ton, And Above 1000 Ton), And By Region: – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/deep-drawing-machines-market

Slot Machines Market By Machine Type (Single-Coin Slot Machines, Multiple-Coin/Multiple Payline Slot Machines, Buy-Your-Pay Slot Machines, Progressive Slot Machines, Multi-Game Slot Machines, Video/Touch-Screen Slot Machines, And Other Slot Machines), By Type (Digital And Mechanical), By Application (Casino And Other Applications), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/slot-machines-market

IP Intercom Market By Type (Visible And Invisible), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Government, Industrial, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ip-intercom-market

Electric Vehicle Battery Market By Battery Type (Lead Acid Batteries, Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries, And Lithium-Ion Batteries), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, And Two-Wheelers), By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, And Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles) And By Region – Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Trends, Demand, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electric-vehicle-battery-market

Online Poker Market By Device Type (Mobile And Desktop), By End-User (Gambling Enthusiasts, Dabblers, And Social Exuberant) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-poker-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 3479038971 | +1 7187054574

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2032 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on – LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube