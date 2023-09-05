According to Zion Market Research, the global cut and stack labels market size is projected to reach USD 21.1 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 9.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Cut And Stack Labels Market By Material Type (Paper Labels And Film Or Plastic Labels), By Promotional Type (Digital Personalization, Perforated Coupon, Peel-N-Reseal, And Peel-N-Reveal Labels), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, And Home & Personal Care), By Finishing (Die-Cutting, Specialty Coating, Bronzing, Texturing, Hot & Cold Stamping, Embossing, And UV Coating), By Form (Sheets And Roll Stock), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Cut and Stack Labels Market size was valued at around USD 9.1 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 7.3% and is anticipated to reach over USD 21.1 billion by 2030.”

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)





Cut and Stack Labels Market Overview:

Cut and stack labels, also known as wet adhesive labels, are printed in large quantities on large sheets using a printing press. In addition, these items are cut into rectangular shapes and then arranged. Massive use of these cut-and-stack labels is due to their cost-effective production, which can be advantageous in the case of mass production of these products. According to reports, these labels are utilised in a variety of industries, including paints & coatings, food & beverages, domestic items, automotive items, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and home & personal care. In addition, these products are adaptable and durable, and therefore have a variety of uses in jars, metal cans, and glass vessels.

Report Scope:

Key Companies Covered: Anchor, Labels West Inc., Resource Label Group, Unique Labels Pvt. Ltd., Yupo Corporation, Smyth Companies, Fort Dearborn Company, Blue Label Manufacturing, Sun Chemical Label Packaging, Wexler Packaging, Multi-Color Corporation, Precision Press, Kiliper Corporation, Epsen Hillmer Graphics Corporation, Constantia Flexible, Anchor Printing, Walle Corporation, NCL Graphics, Hammer Packaging Corporation, General Press, and Oak Printing Co. 
Segments Covered: By Material Type, By Promotional Type, By End-Use Industry, By Finishing, By Form, and By Region 
Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to noticeable demand for cut and stack labels by consumers preferring packaged drinks, ready-to-eat snacks, and beverages.

Based on material type, the paper labels segment to account for the major share of the global market over the forecast timeline.

In terms of end-use industry, the food & beverages segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market during the analysis timeframe.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific cut and stack labels market is projected to register the highest CAGR over the assessment period.

Cut and Stack Labels Market: Growth Factors

Environment-friendly and heat-resistant qualities to improve worldwide market trends

The thriving food & beverage industry is anticipated to significantly contribute to the expansion of the global cut and stack labels market. In addition, there is a notable demand for cut-and-stack labels among consumers who favour packaged beverages, ready-to-eat munchies, and beverages. In addition, their resistance to extreme temperatures has made them popular in a variety of industries. Moreover, cut & stack labels provide the product with a variety of embellishments and substrates, thereby propelling global market trends. In addition, they are cost-effective solutions for large quantities of items.

Cut and Stack Labels Market: Restraints

Easy access to apt alternatives can hinder the global industry demand

Low availability of label types and easy access to product substitutes are two factors that may impede the development of the global cut and stack labels market. In addition, the availability of substitutes with characteristics such as pressure sensitivity, shrinking casings, and roll-fed will hinder the expansion of the global industry.

Cut and Stack Labels Market: Segmentation

The global cut and stack labels market is sectored into material type, form, finishing, promotional type, end-use industry, and region.

In terms of material type, the global cut and stack labels market is divided into paper labels and film or plastic labels segments. Apparently, the paper labels segment, which led the material type segment in 2022, is projected to dominate the segmental expansion during the estimated timespan.

Based on the end-use industry, the global cut and stack labels industry is bifurcated into food & beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and home & personal care segments. Furthermore, the food & beverages segment is set to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, it is likely to capture a major share of the global cut and stack labels industry over the assessment period.

Browse the full “Cut And Stack Labels Market By Material Type (Paper Labels And Film Or Plastic Labels), By Promotional Type (Digital Personalization, Perforated Coupon, Peel-N-Reseal, And Peel-N-Reveal Labels), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, And Home & Personal Care), By Finishing (Die-Cutting, Specialty Coating, Bronzing, Texturing, Hot & Cold Stamping, Embossing, And UV Coating), By Form (Sheets And Roll Stock), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cut-stack-labels-market

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific cut-and-stack label market will experience the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2030

In the future years, the Asia-Pacific cut and stack label market will record the highest CAGR. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies of the subcontinent, such as China and India, will fuel the regional market’s expansion in the coming years. In addition, the presence of major players in the region will contribute to the expansion of the cut-and-stack label market in the Asia-Pacific region.

In addition, it is anticipated that the cut-and-stack label industry in Europe and Latin America will experience exponential growth in the future years. Increased use of small PET bottles in carbonated soft beverages, toiletries, and personal care & cosmetics contributed to the expansion of the industry in these regions during the assessment period.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Cut and Stack Labels market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Cut and Stack Labels market include;

Anchor

Labels West Inc.

Resource Label Group

Unique Labels Pvt. Ltd.

Yupo Corporation

Smyth Companies

Fort Dearborn Company

Blue Label Manufacturing

Sun Chemical Label Packaging

Wexler Packaging

Multi-Color Corporation

Precision Press

Kiliper Corporation

Epsen Hillmer Graphics Corporation

Constantia Flexible

Anchor Printing

Walle Corporation

NCL Graphics

Hammer Packaging Corporation

General Press

Oak Printing Co.

Recent Industry Developments:

In December 2022, Multi-Color Corporation, a global supplier of premium labels solutions & one of the largest labels firms across the globe, acquired LUX Global Label, a key manufacturer of shrink sleeves, pressure-sensitive labels, and security solutions. The strategic move will accelerate the expansion of the cut and stack labels industry across the globe in the upcoming years.

In November 2022, Grace Label, a family label & packaging business, deployed a novel Domino 730i digital UV inkjet label press. Reportedly, the firm is a web& packaging converter providing roll-fed labels, cut and stack labels, and pressure-sensitive labels along with shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and pouches. The move will boost the growth of label & packaging industry in North America, thereby driving the cut and stack labels market trends in the region.

The global Cut and Stack Labels market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Paper Labels

Film or Plastic Labels

By Promotional Type

Digital Personalization

Perforated Coupon

Peel-N-Reseal

Peel-N-Reveal Labels

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Home & Personal Care

By Finishing

Die-Cutting

Specialty Coating

Bronzing

Texturing

Hot & Cold Stamping

Embossing

UV Coating

By Form

Sheets

Roll Stock

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What is cut and stack labels?

Cut and stack labels also referred to as wet glue labels that are printed in bulk on big sheets in a printing press. Moreover, these products are cut into rectangular shapes and then stacked together. Massive use of these cut and stack labels is that their production is cost-efficient and hence can be beneficial in the case of production of large volumes of these products.

Which key factors will influence global cut and stack labels market growth over 2023-2030?

The global cut and stack labels market is projected to expand over 2023-2030 due to noticeable demand for cut and stack labels by consumers preferring packaged drinks, ready-to-eat snacks, and beverages.

What will be the value of the global cut and stack labels market during 2023-2030?

According to study, the global cut and stack labels market size was $9.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $21.1 billion by the end of 2030.

Which region will record the highest growth in the cut and stack labels industry globally?

The Asia-Pacific cut and stack labels industry is set to account for a major market share in the upcoming years subject to swift urbanization & industrialization in emerging economies of the sub-continent such as China and India. Apart from this, the presence of giant players in the region will further account for the growth of the cut and stack labels market in the Asia-Pacific zone.

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

