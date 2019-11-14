Latest Eastbridge report examines the current billing practices of voluntary carriers

AVON, Conn., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the expectations of employers for efficient and integrated administration continue to rise, billing is one of the top aspects of administration carriers must get right to win broker and employer business. In fact, Eastbridge research suggests it is the top administrative pain point with carriers for brokers. Good enrollment capabilities and products are necessary but not enough to compete in today’s voluntary marketplace. Back-end administration — the quality and reliability of billing processes in particular — is equally important.

The purpose of the Billing Practices of Voluntary Carriers Spotlight™ Report is to provide information, by carrier, on key billing practices, including:

Billing and payment options

Standard billing modes

Processes for billing changes, late payments and discrepancies

Single billing capabilities

Self-administered billing practices and trends

Employee direct billing services and processes

Key challenges and future trends

With this information, carriers can evaluate their own billing practices against the competition and plan future roadmaps based on the processes and trends noted by participating carriers.

The report is currently available for purchase for $2,500. For more information or to order, call today at (860) 676-9633 or email Eastbridge at [email protected].

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560