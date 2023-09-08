As manufacturing industries increasingly adopt Industry 4.0 concepts, electric linear cylinders can seize the opportunity to become key components of advanced automation systems. These cylinders can be equipped with sensors and communication interfaces, enabling them to provide real-time data about their status, position, and performance.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Electric Linear Cylinders Market By Type (DC Electric Linear Actuators, AC Electric Linear Actuators), By Application (Industrial, Medical, Commercial), And By Region – Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global electric linear cylinders market size was valued at approximately USD 20.5 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 8% and is anticipated to reach over USD 40 billion by 2030.”

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)





Electric Linear Cylinders Market Overview:

An Electric Linear Cylinder is a specialized electromechanical device that converts rotary motion into linear motion, or vice versa, with precise control and accuracy. Typically, this cylindrical device comprises a housing containing an electric motor, a lead screw, and a fastener mechanism. The electric motor, when activated, rotates the lead screw, causing the fastener mechanism to move linearly along the length of the screw. This linear motion can be utilized for a variety of purposes, including industrial automation, robotics, manufacturing operations, and machinery.

Electric Linear Cylinders have a number of advantages over conventional pneumatic or hydraulic actuators, including increased precision, programmable control, and quieter operation. Frequently, they are employed in situations requiring precise positioning, controlled force, or constant linear motion. In addition, these cylinders can be integrated into larger systems and controlled via electronic signals, making them suitable for use in intricate and interconnected configurations.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 20.5 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 40 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered BJ-Gear, Kollmorgen, SKF, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG, Parker Hannifin, Linearmech S.R.L., Bosch Rexroth AG, Exlar Europe GmbH, Mul-T-Lock, RACO-Elektro-Maschinen GmbH, and Tsubakimoto Europe B.V. among others. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Key Insights from Primary Research

The rapidly growing automotive industry is projected to boost the global electric linear cylinder market. The electric linear cylinder offers numerous advantages such as the highest precision and is easily scalable for any purpose or force requirement. In addition to this, they can be easily programmed or networked, and immediate feedback for maintenance & diagnostic is available.

Based on the type, the dc electric linear actuators segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Electric Linear Cylinder Market: Growth Drivers

Rapidly Growing Automotive Industry Is Likely to Boost the Overall Market

The increasingly expanding automotive industry is likely to stimulate the global market for electric linear cylinders. The electric linear cylinder offers numerous benefits, including the utmost level of precision and the ability to be scaled for any application or force requirement. In addition, they are readily programmable or networkable and provide immediate diagnostic and maintenance feedback. In addition to complete motion control, they provide applied forces, stroke lengths, and custom speed with significantly less commotion than pneumatic and hydraulic cylinders. These factors have contributed to the expansion of the global market by increasing the adoption of electric linear cylinders.

In addition, electric linear cylinders are powered by electricity, a clean technology, and have a minimal risk of product contamination, making them the preferred option in the medical, water, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

Electric Linear Cylinder Market: Restraints

High initial setup price can restrict industry growth globally

The high initial investment required for the adoption of electric linear cylinder systems is one of the major factors restraining the electric linear cylinder market. In addition to the linear cylinders themselves, these systems require the acquisition of control systems, sensors, and integration with existing infrastructure. The initial capital expenditure can be prohibitive, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and industries with limited budgets.

Electric Linear Cylinders Market: Segmentation

The global electric linear cylinder market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on the type, the global electric linear cylinder market is segmented is divided into DC electric linear actuators and AC electric linear actuators. DC electric linear actuators offer exceptional precision and accuracy in controlling linear motion.

Based on the application, the global electric linear cylinder industry is segmented is divided into industrial automation, robotics, commercial, and others. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Electric linear cylinders are used in different types of commercial devices such as retail displays, office equipment, and vending machines.

Electric Linear Cylinders Market By Type (DC Electric Linear Actuators, AC Electric Linear Actuators), By Application (Industrial, Medical, Commercial), And By Region – Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Trends, Demand, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Regional Analysis:

Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Europe is anticipated to lead the global market for electric linear cylinders in terms of revenue during the forecast period followed by North America. The rapidly expanding automotive industry, the surge in the use of electric liner cylinders due to their clean technology, and rising investments in the development of electric linear cylinders with advanced features are the major factors driving the growth of the market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the greatest CAGR growth rate. This is due to the increase in automation in the industry, the growing demand for agricultural and industrial equipment, and the fact that India’s 100 percent FDI policy has attracted many major players to expand their businesses in Japan, China, and notably India.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Electric Linear Cylinders market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Electric Linear Cylinders market include;

BJ-Gear

Kollmorgen

SKF

SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG

Parker Hannifin

Linearmech S.R.L.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Exlar Europe GmbH

Mul-T-Lock

RACO-Elektro-Maschinen GmbH

Tsubakimoto Europe B.V.

The global Electric Linear Cylinders market is segmented as follows:

By Type

DC Electric Linear Actuators,

AC Electric Linear Actuators

By Application

Industrial

Medical

Commercial

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



