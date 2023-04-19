[333+ Pages Latest Report] As the energy, automotive, and construction sectors continue to expand, there is a growing need for electrical insulating materials to support the development of high-performance and energy-efficient products. Furthermore, the surge in electrification projects in emerging economies such as China and India is further fueling the demand for electrical insulation materials as new power plants are constructed, driving the growth of the market

NEWARK, Del, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The electrical insulation materials market is expected to increase from US$ 10.70 billion in 2023 to US$ 20.28 billion by 2033. Increasing application of electrical insulation materials in the electrical and electronics sector for various machines, devices, and equipment is expected to propel sales.

Increasing Demand from the Electronics and Electrical Industries

Electric motor insulation materials provide resistance to electric current. Electric motor insulation techniques include wire insulation, slot, and phase insulation, winding impregnation, sleeve insulation, and winding leads insulation.

On a global scale, insulation materials used in electric motors are categorized based on their thermal qualities. Cotton, silk, and paper are examples of class A insulation material. Whereas, mica, glass fiber, and asbestos are examples of class B insulation materials. Class C insulation materials include mica, porcelain, glass, and quartz.

Get a holistic overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1820

Electronics are important components of modern civilization that aid in smooth operation or survival. Electrical insulation materials are necessary to manufacture shockproof electronic gadgets. This includes EV automobiles, televisions, washing machines, mobile phones, and other machinery. As insulation is required in cables, batteries, and other items, the growing EV sectors have a direct impact on market growth.

There is an increasing demand for electrical insulating materials in the construction, vehicle, medical, communications, electronics, and manufacturing industries. To provide electric equipment shock resistance and to make products that meet benchmark criteria. As a result, the worldwide electrical insulating materials market is predicted to expand throughout the forecast period.

Trends and Technological Advancement

Ongoing research and development initiatives throughout the world are propelling the industry toward viable development. To ensure the optimal and sensible use of resources. These circumstances may increase the demand for renewable energy, boosting the demand for insulating materials such as HVDC cable and others.

Key Points from the Market

The market is expected to surpass US$ 20.28 billion by 2033.

The market is being boosted by rising demand for lightweight and energy-efficient electrical insulating materials.

The electrical insulation materials market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

North America dominated the electrical insulation materials market.

Key Development in the Electrical Insulation Materials Market

May 2022 – Krempel GmbH stated that Nomex 910, an insulating material will be manufactured, and distributed by Krempel. It was previously created by DuPont. The product is a one-of-a-kind insulating material made of high-quality electrical grade cellulose pulp and web-like binders. It can be utilized as interlayer insulation in distribution and small power transformers with liquid-immersed transformers.

April 2022 – Von Roll announced the growth of its potting resin business by expanding its production plant in Italy. This may benefit the company in the automotive and electronics industries. Potting resins are critical in the development of high-performance batteries for electric vehicles.

EXEGER Sweden AB aims to collaborate with the Japanese ceramic technology business NGK INSULATORS, LTD in 2021. Through this collaboration, both companies may increase their respective manufacturing capacity and competencies. It also allows both companies to bring goods to market in a variety of disciplines. Including the IoT and electronic devices such as e-shelf labels, sensors, and remote controls.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electrical-insulation-materials-market

Key Companies Profiled

Nitto Denko Corporation

3M Company

E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.

KREMPEL GmbH

ITW Formex

Elantas GmbH

Nikkan Industries Co., Ltd

Dr. Dietrich Müller GmbH

Fralock Innovative Materials Manufacturing & Automation

Haysite Reinforced Plastics

Miki Tokushu Paper MFG. CO., LTD.

Furukawa Electric Power Systems Co., Ltd.

Vitar Insulation Manufacturers Ltd.

Weidmann Holding AG

Sichuan Dongfang Insulating Material Co., Ltd.

Dalian Insulator Group Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Taihu Electric New Materials Co., Ltd.

Coveme SpA

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1820

Electrical Insulation Materials Market Key Segment

By Material Type:

Thermoplastics Polyethylene PVC Others

Thermosets Epoxy Resin Silicone Rubber Polyimide Others

Ceramics

Fiber Glass

Mica

Cellulose

Cotton

Others

By Application:

Power Transformer

Distribution Transformers

Electrical Motors & Generators

Wires & Cables

Switchgear

Batteries

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial – Buy the report!

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Electrical Insulation Materials Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (KT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (KT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Material Type

Complete Table of Content View More: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1820

Have a Look at Trending Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain

Qatar Cement Market: With high demand from residential and commercial buildings, sales of cement are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Polyethylene Terephthalate-Glycol (PETG) Market: Rising application of polyethylene terephthalate glycol across medical, food & beverage, cosmetics, and several other industries is driving the global PETG market forward.

Algaecides Market: The growth potential of the demand for algaecides could be looked at from short-term, mid-term, and long-term perspectives.

Green Coatings Market: The increasing prioritization of sustainability by both businesses and consumers is predicted to bolster market expansion in the coming years.

USA and Canada Teak Veneer Sheet Market: Rising applications in building and boat building sectors will drive demand for teak veneer sheets across the USA and Canada.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Old Source: Electrical Insulation Materials Market to reach US$ 17.53 Bn by 2031 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI