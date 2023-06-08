[145+ Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the global food supplement ingredients market size was valued at around USD 898 million in 2020 and is estimated to grow about USD 1579 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 7.3% between 2021 and 2028. The key players covered in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amway, Capsugel, DSM, Merk CH, Kemin Health, and others.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Global Food Supplement Ingredients Market Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the demand of global Food Supplement Ingredients Market size was worth at USD 898 million in 2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1579 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

Food Supplement Ingredients Market Overview:

Food supplements ingredients comprise of various vitamins form including vitamin A, B12, C and D which are necessary to maintain overall health. Increasing obesity rates in various countries may boost the consumption of these products. Food Supplements ingredients comprise of various vitamins form including vitamin A, B12, C and D which are necessary to maintain overall health. Increasing obesity rates in various countries may boost the consumption of these products.

Global Food Supplement Ingredients Market: Growth Factors

Growing awareness regarding consumption of natural food products which contains various vitamins, minerals and lowers risk of cholesterol may drive the market growth in the foreseeable future. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular problems, diabetes and arthritis may further drive business spaces. Increasing muscle building trend and rising interests in athletics activities are projected to fuel food supplement ingredients market demand during the assessment period.

Food supplement ingredients such as vitamins, amino acid, omega-3, iron, and folic acid are required to maintain body physique further enhancing overall health. Furthermore, the increasing importance of these products owing to continuous marketing and advertisement by companies including Herbalife nutrition, Kemin health, and Amway may boost overall industry growth.

In addition to this, increasing application for sports-related supplements and maintaining healthy bones & joints may drive the food supplement ingredients industry growth in the near future. Rising alertness towards cardiovascular diseases owing to change in diet patterns & lifestyle may boost importance for food supplement ingredients.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2020 USD 898 Million Market Forecast in 2028 USD 1579 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 7.3% Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021- 2028 Key Companies Covered Amway, Capsugel, DSM, Merk CH, and Kemin Health Segments Covered By Product Type, End-Users, Form, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Request For Customization

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The use of supplements containing vitamin C, honey, black seed, citrus, ginger, and peppermint has dramatically grown throughout this pandemic. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, customers seek to maintain their immune health, improve overall wellness, and lessen anxiety. Dieticians from many organisations have advised hospitalised corona patients to take vitamin C and B-Complex. In order to keep up with consumer demand, many businesses are currently dealing with price increases and potential shortages of raw materials. Right-sizing assortments and production resources to match the shifting balance of consumer wants in real time will be difficult for retailers and manufacturers, but it is necessary to maximise customer value capture and optimise in-stock levels in the long run. Online distribution channels had replaced traditional distribution channels.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global food supplement ingredients market can be classified into product type, form, and end-use.

Based on the product type, the food supplement ingredients market is sectored into vitamins, amino acid, omega-3, probiotics, folic acid, oxalic acid, iron, collagen peptides, and magnesium. On the basis of form, the food supplement ingredients market is sectored into powder, gel, liquid, capsules, and tablets. Based on the end-user, the market is classified into an infant, old-age, children, pregnant women, and adults.

The global food supplement ingredients market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Vitamins

Amino Acid

Omega-3

Probiotics

Folic Acid

Oxalic Acid

Iron

Collagen Peptides

Magnesium

By End-Users

Infant

Old-Age

Children

Pregnant Women

Adults

By Form

Powder

Gel

Liquid

Capsules

Tablets

Global Food Supplement Ingredients Market – By Product Type (Vitamins, Amino Acid, Omega-3, Probiotics, Folic Acid, Oxalic Acid, Iron, Collagen Peptides, And Magnesium), By Form (Powder, Gel, Liquid, Capsules, And Tablets), By End-User (Infant, Old-Age, Children, Pregnant Women, And Adults), Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global food supplement ingredients market include –

Amway

Capsugel

DSM

Merk CH

Kemin Health

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the food supplement ingredients market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Food Supplement Ingredients market size was valued at around US$ 898 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1579 million by 2028.

Based on product type, the Vitamins is expected to dominate the market owing to high demand from working professionals and sports athletes for energy and weight management.

On the basis of region, the North America is likely to dominate the food supplement ingredients market growth in the coming years.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Food Supplement Ingredients industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Food Supplement Ingredients Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Food Supplement Ingredients Industry?

What segments does the Food Supplement Ingredients Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Food Supplement Ingredients Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, End-Users, Form, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to dominate the food supplement ingredients market growth in the coming years. Owing to the Increasing cardiovascular diseases in this region, and to shift in food intake patterns may drive the consumption of these supplements. These products helps in lowering triglyceride levels which may prevent heart diseases such as coronary heart diseases, thereby stimulating the product demand in the region. Europe food supplement ingredients market is likely to register profitable growth in near future over the forecast period, owing to the rising pervasiveness of disorders including obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure leading to increase in the demand for these nutritional supplements.

Asia Pacific food supplement ingredients market is likely to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Also, the increasing health awareness in this region regarding the benefits of these products and wide product availability may boost the food supplement ingredients market growth in the region in near future and over the forecast period. Increasing attentiveness towards personal healthcare and consumption of vitamin products may drive the regional food supplement ingredients market growth over the forecast timeframe.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

