The global 4D Printing In Healthcare market size is projected to reach USD 12 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period, according to Zion Market Research.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled " 4D Printing In Healthcare Market By Component (Equipment, 3D Printers, 3D Bioprinters, Programmable Materials, Shape-Memory Materials, Hydrogels, Living Cells, And Software & Services), By Technology (FDM, PolyJet, Stereolithography, And SLS), By Application (Medical & Research Models, Surgical Guides, And Patient-Specific Implants), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, And Other End-Users), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the global 4D Printing In Healthcare Market size was valued at around USD 7 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% and is anticipated to reach USD 12 billion by 2030.”

4D Printing In Healthcare Market Overview:

4D printing is an innovative technique for manufacturing customizable intelligent materials on a programmable substrate. Using internal or external stimuli, such as temperature changes or water immersion under pressure, electrical current, ultraviolet light, or other forms of energy, this enables material objects to change their appearance and shape over time. With its shape-changing capabilities, 4D printing is anticipated to revolutionize every industry on a global scale, as the technique reduces resource consumption and energy waste.

Moreover, 4D printing has demonstrated the capacity to produce intelligent clinical models that will revolutionize the healthcare industry. In addition, 4D printing has numerous applications in the healthcare industry. One such application is targeted drug delivery, in which medications are administered to specific sites within the human body. When the appropriate signals are emitted by their environment, 4D-printed devices are capable of transporting and transmitting pharmaceutical medications to the desired location. Printed-in-four-dimensions systems can respond to a variety of stimuli.

Report Scope:

Key Companies Covered: Accenture plc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Avaya Inc., CareCloud Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, eClinicalWorks LLC, GE Healthcare, Genpact Limited., IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, The SSI Groups Inc., and others.

Key Insights from Primary Research

The global 4D printing in healthcare market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to escalating demand for resource management activities.

In terms of component, the software & services segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on technology, the polyjet segment is expected to dominate the segmental growth over the assessment timeline.

Based on application, the medical & research models’ segment is expected to lead the segmental expansion over the projected timeframe.

Region-wise, European 4D printing in healthcare industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Growth Factors

Increase in resource management activities will boost global market trends

The expansion of the global 4D printing in healthcare market will be driven by rising demand for resource management activities. Global market trends will be driven by a surge in research activities and a rise in the allocation of funds by industry leaders. The introduction of innovative technologies will enhance the expansion of the global market. The expansion of the global market will be fueled by the prevalence of chronic diseases and the demand for innovative technologies. Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology will contribute significantly to the scale of the global market. Launching new products using 4D printing will significantly contribute to the global market’s revenue.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Restraints

High development prices can impede the global industry surge over 2023-2030

Huge development costs and strict laws implemented by the government associated with smart materials & implantable equipment can put brakes on the global 4D printing in healthcare industry expansion.

4D Printing In Healthcare Market By Component (Equipment, 3D Printers, 3D Bioprinters, Programmable Materials, Shape-Memory Materials, Hydrogels, Living Cells, And Software & Services), By Technology (FDM, PolyJet, Stereolithography, And SLS), By Application (Medical & Research Models, Surgical Guides, And Patient-Specific Implants), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, And Other End-Users), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Trends, Demand, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

4D Printing In Healthcare Market: Segmentation

The global 4D printing in healthcare market is sectored into component, technology, application, end-user, and region.

In component terms, the global 4D printing in healthcare market is segregated into equipment, 3D printers, 3D bioprinters, programmable materials, shape-memory materials, hydrogels, living cells, and software & services segments. Furthermore, the software & services segment, which gathered nearly 70% of the global market revenue share in 2022, is projected to register the fastest CAGR in the ensuing years.

Based on the technology, global 4D printing in healthcare industry is sectored into FDM, polyjet, stereolithography, and SLS segments. Moreover, the polyjet segment, which amassed a huge chunk of the global industry revenue share in 2022, is set to lead the global industry over the analysis period.

Based on the application, the 4D printing in healthcare market across the globe is divided into medical & research models, surgical guides, and patient-specific implants segments. Moreover, the medical & research models segment, which accumulated nearly 58% of the global market revenue share in 2022, is projected to lead the applications landscape in the upcoming years. Based on the end-user, the 4D printing in healthcare industry globally is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and other end-users segments.

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to lead the analysis timetable

North America, which accounted for approximately two-thirds of the global 4D printing in healthcare market’s revenue in 2022, is expected to dominate the global market in the coming years. The expansion of the market in the region can be attributed to countries such as the United States and Canada, which invest heavily in healthcare-related research and offer simple access to modern medical equipment. The growth of the regional market has been bolstered by the presence of enormous competitors.

Due to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities in European countries and the use of AI in the medical equipment sector in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, Estonia, and Denmark, the European market for 4D printing in healthcare is expected to record the highest CAGR over the next few years.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global 4D Printing In Healthcare market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global 4D Printing In Healthcare market include;

Accenture plc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Avaya Inc.

CareCloud Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

eClinicalWorks LLC

GE Healthcare

Genpact Limited.

IBM Corporation

Infor Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

The SSI Groups Inc.

The global 4D Printing In Healthcare market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Equipment

3D Printers

3D Bioprinters

Programmable Materials

Shape-Memory Materials

Hydrogels

Living Cells

Software & Services

By Technology

FDM

PolyJet

Stereolithography

SLS

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Other End-Users

By Application

Medical & Research Models

Surgical Guides

Patient-Specific Implants

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for 4D Printing In Healthcare industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the 4D Printing In Healthcare Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the 4D Printing In Healthcare Industry?

What segments does the 4D Printing In Healthcare Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the 4D Printing In Healthcare Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

