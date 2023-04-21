[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 11.5 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Pfizer Inc., UCB Pharma, Eisai Co., Ltd., Sanofi, Novartis AG, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, GW Pharmaceuticals, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Neurelis, Inc., SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., and others.

Austin, TX, USA, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Size, Trends and Insights By Drug Type (Antiepileptic Drugs (AEDs), Benzodiazepines, Barbiturates, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Intranasal Formulations), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 11.5 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market.

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market: Overview

Acute repetitive seizures, also known as seizure clusters, refer to the occurrence of two or more seizures within a short period of time. These seizures can be life-threatening and can result in significant morbidity and mortality if not treated appropriately.

The acute repetitive seizures market is expected to grow in the coming years due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of epilepsy and other neurological disorders, the development of new AEDs with improved efficacy & safety profiles, and the rising demand for generic AEDs.

Several pharmaceutical companies are actively developing new drugs to treat acute repetitive seizures, which are expected to further drive the growth of this acute repetitive seizures industry. However, the high cost of these drugs and the availability of alternative treatments may limit the growth of this market in some regions.

Growth Factors

The acute repetitive seizures market presents several key opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and other players in the healthcare industry. One of the main opportunities is the high prevalence of epilepsy and other neurological disorders worldwide, driving demand for effective treatments for acute repetitive seizures. This presents a growing market for pharmaceutical companies to develop and commercialize new drugs and therapies.

Another key opportunity in the acute repetitive seizures market is the increasing awareness of neurological disorders and their impact on patient health & quality of life. As awareness grows, there is an opportunity for companies to expand their marketing efforts and reach a wider patient population, particularly in emerging markets where awareness may be lower.

Advancements in technology, such as telemedicine and digital health, also present opportunities for companies to improve patient care and outcomes in the acute repetitive seizures market. For example, telemedicine can enable remote monitoring of patients and improve access to care, particularly in underserved areas.

Lastly, there is an opportunity for companies to collaborate and partner with other players in the healthcare industry to develop and commercialize new treatments for acute repetitive seizures. Partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations can help to accelerate the development of new therapies and improve patient outcomes.

Overall, the acute repetitive seizures market presents several key opportunities for players in the healthcare industry to develop and commercialize new treatments, expand their marketing efforts, and improve patient care and outcomes.

Segmental Overview

The market for Acute Repetitive Seizures is segmented into drug type, route of administration, distribution channel, and end-user.

Based on the route of administration, the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market is classified into oral, intravenous, and intranasal formulations. The most common route of administration for drugs used to treat acute repetitive seizures is the oral route. Oral medications are easy to administer and are often preferred by patients as they can be taken at home without the need for medical supervision. Additionally, oral medications are generally less invasive and less expensive than other routes of administration, such as intravenous (IV) or intramuscular (IM) injections.

However, in some cases, IV and IM routes of administration may be preferred, particularly in emergency situations where the rapid onset of action is required. For example, benzodiazepines such as lorazepam and diazepam are often administered intravenously in the acute management of status epilepticus, a life-threatening condition characterized by prolonged seizures.

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in the development of non-invasive routes of administration for drugs used to treat acute repetitive seizures, such as nasal sprays and sublingual tablets. These routes of administration may offer faster onset of action and improved patient compliance compared to traditional oral medications.

Overall, while oral medications are the most common route of administration for drugs used to treat acute repetitive seizures, the choice of route of administration may vary depending on the patient’s individual needs and the specific circumstances of their condition.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific acute repetitive seizures market is a growing segment of the global market, driven by a high prevalence of epilepsy and other neurological disorders in the region. The market includes various drugs used to treat acute repetitive seizures, such as antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), benzodiazepines, and barbiturates.

The Asia Pacific region includes countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and others. China and India are the largest markets in the region, followed by Japan and South Korea. The high prevalence of epilepsy in these countries, along with improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of neurological disorders, contribute to the region’s market growth.

The Asia Pacific acute repetitive seizures market is characterized by a growing number of pharmaceutical companies entering the market, with a focus on developing and commercializing new drugs to treat acute repetitive seizures. Major players in the market include Eisai Co., Ltd., Sanofi, UCB Pharma, and others. These companies are investing heavily in R&D to develop new treatments for acute repetitive seizures, as well as to improve the safety and efficacy of existing treatments.

In addition to drug development, companies in the Asia Pacific acute repetitive seizures market are also focusing on expanding their distribution networks and increasing their marketing efforts to reach a wider patient population. This includes partnerships with hospitals and clinics, as well as direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns.

Overall, the Asia Pacific acute repetitive seizures market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as the high prevalence of epilepsy in the region, improving healthcare infrastructure, and ongoing advancements in drug development.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 11.5 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 6.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Key Segment By Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market . Our analysts give an overview of each player’s financial statements, along with product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of the mentioned competitors globally.

2019: The latest anti-epileptic drug (AED) from UCB, NAYZILAM nasal spray CIV, was approved for a New Drug Application by the U.S. FDA. It is a benzodiazepine used for people with epilepsy 12 years of age and older who experience stereotypical occurrences of recurring seizure activity and acute treatment of intermittent that differ from the patient’s typical seizure form1. The first and only FDA-approved nasal option for the management of seizure clusters is NAYZILAM, which is provided to patients and caregivers.

Some of the prominent players

Pfizer Inc.

UCB Pharma

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Neurelis, Inc.

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Others

The global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Type

Antiepileptic Drugs (AEDs)

Benzodiazepines

Barbiturates

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Intranasal Formulations

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

