[214+ Pages Report] The Global Adhesive Tapes Market size was valued at US$ 50.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow around US$ 80.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2030, according to a new report by Zion Market Research. The key players covered in the report are Intertape Polymer Group, The 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Lohmann GmbH, Scapa Group PLC, Rogers Corporation, tesa SE, Avery Dennison Corporation, Berry Global Inc., LINTEC Corporation, Surface Shields, and others.

The market report is an indispensable guide on growth factors, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the global marketplace. The adhesive tapes market report covers the geographical market along with a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis. Additionally, the report explores the investor and stakeholder space to help companies make data-driven decisions.

What are Adhesive Tapes? How big is the Adhesive Tapes Industry?

Report Overview:

Adhesive tapes find a spectrum of applications in electronics & electrical, packaging, consumer & office, automotive, and healthcare sectors. In addition to this, the use of the product in mechanical procedures helps in low-temperature operations that assist in easing individual processes. Furthermore, the product enables surface protection from damage & fasteners and paints & coatings. In addition to this, it provides a temporary interface between two layers. In addition to this, these products can be single or double-sided depending on the need of the customers.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors

The rise in e-commerce and online retail activities in developing countries has translated into a massive need for packaging, thereby resulting in huge demand for adhesive tapes.

Furthermore, demand for product safety along with the prevention of packaged products from wear & tear will proliferate the size of the global adhesive tapes market globally.

Large-scale demand for adhesive tapes in transdermal drug delivery, in vitro diagnostics, oral dissolvable films, and hydrophilic films will expedite the global market landscape.

Extensive use of double-sided adhesive tapes in emblems, plate panels, nameplates, and roof molding in automotive will spur market growth over the forthcoming years.

Restraints

Oscillation in the raw material costs can decimate the expansion of the adhesive tapes industry across the globe.

Opportunities

The replacement of traditional mechanical tools such as screws & rivets, nuts & bolts, and mechanical interlocks with adhesive tapes will open new growth opportunities for the global industry.

Report Scope:

Adhesive Tapes Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global adhesive tapes market is divided into resin type, technology, backing material, end-use industry, category, and region.

The backing material segment of the adhesive tapes market is sub-segmented into paper, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride segments. Furthermore, the polypropylene segment, which accounted for 36% of the global adhesives market share in 2022, is predicted to retain its segmental dominance even during the foreseeable future. The segmental expansion over 2023-2030 can be due to escalating demand for proficient plastic packaging. Moreover, polypropylene is used for packaging on a large scale.

In terms of resin type, the market is divided into rubber, acrylic, and silicone segments. Based on the technology, the adhesive tapes industry is bifurcated into solvent-based, water-based, and hot-melt-based segments.

On basis of the end-use industry, the global market is divided into packaging, masking, consumer & office, paper & printing, healthcare, electronics & electrical, automotive, white goods, retail, and building & reconstruction segments.

On basis of category, the adhesive tapes industry across the globe is divided into specialty adhesive tapes and commodity adhesive tapes segments. Moreover, the specialty adhesive tapes segment, which accounted for the highest industry share in 2022, will lead the category space in the forthcoming timeline. The segmental growth over the assessment period can be attributed to the large-scale demand for specialty adhesive tapes in the various sectors.

The global adhesive tapes market is segmented as follows:

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

By Technology

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Hot-Melt-Based

By Backing Material

Paper

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Masking

Consumer & Office

Healthcare

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive

Paper & Printing

White Goods

Retail

Building & Reconstruction

By Category

Specialty Adhesive Tapes

Commodity Adhesive Tapes

Browse this Full Research Report | Adhesive Tapes Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, And Silicone), By Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, And Hot-Melt-Based), By Backing Material (Paper, Polypropylene, And Polyvinyl Chloride), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Masking, Consumer & Office, Healthcare, Electronics & Electrical, Automotive, Paper & Printing, White Goods, Retail, And Building & Reconstruction), By Category (Specialty Adhesive Tapes And Commodity Adhesive Tapes), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Adhesive Tapes market include –

Intertape Polymer Group

The 3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Lohmann GmbH

Scapa Group PLC

Rogers Corporation

tesa SE

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

LINTEC Corporation

Surface Shields

NICHIBAN CO. LTD

Advance Tapes International

CMS Group of Companies

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global adhesive tapes market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 5.5% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global adhesive tapes market was evaluated at nearly $50.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $80.1 billion by 2030.

The global adhesive tapes market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the need for providing protection and safety to the packaged goods along with prevention of the wear & tear of the packaged goods.

Based on resin type, the acrylic segment is predicted to dominate the global market share during the forecast timeline.

In terms of technology, the hot-melt-based segment is slated to record the fastest CAGR over 2023-2030.

On basis of the end-use industry, the packaging segment is projected to dominate the global market share during the assessment period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific adhesive tapes market is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:

The adhesive tapes market in North America is predicted to retain its dominant status over the upcoming timespan. The expansion of the market in North America can be credited to the increase in the surging demand for flexible packaging and huge end-user preference for adhesive tapes in the nations such as Canada and the U.S. The regional market expansion over the assessment timeline can also be due to the presence of consumer product manufacturing and healthcare firms in the region.

Apart from this, the European adhesive tapes industry is projected to register remarkable growth over the forecasting timeline with immense use of the product across the automotive and electronics sectors in the countries such as the UK, Germany, and France. The flourishing food processing sector in the Middle East & Africa will expand the business reach in the Middle East & African countries over the years ahead. In addition to this, rapidly emerging pulp & paper, as well as packaging sectors in Latin America, will multiply the expansion of the industry in the Latin American region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In the second half of 2019, HB Fuller Company, a key U.S.-based adhesive-producing firm, sold dispersants & surfactants to Tiarco, LLC, for nearly $72 million. The former will use the proceeds from sales to pay for its debts and focus on its adhesive business. The move will help in restructuring the adhesive manufacturing business of the firm. This is also referred to as the pruning of the business portfolio.

In the first quarter of 2019, Berry Global, Inc, a key producer of plastic packaging items, acquired RPC Global Plc, a UK-based plastic fabrication firm, for $6.5 billion. The strategic move will contribute majorly to its plastic packaging business portfolio. Such initiatives will boost the expansion of the adhesive tapes industry across the globe.

