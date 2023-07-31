[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Advanced Air Mobility Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 68.1 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 35.2% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Joby Aviation, Volocopter, Wisk Aero (a joint venture between Boeing and Kitty Hawk), eHang, Urban Aeronautics, Lilium, A³ by Airbus, Vertical Aerospace, Bell Textron, Archer Aviation, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Advanced Air Mobility Market Size, Trends and Insights By Propulsion Type (Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboshaft, Turboelectric), By Mode of Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), By End-Use (Cargo, Passenger), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Advanced Air Mobility Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 68.1 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 35.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Advanced Air Mobility Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=27344

Advanced Air Mobility Market : Growth Factors and Dynamics

Technological Advancements: The Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market is witnessing significant growth due to continuous technological advancements in electric propulsion systems, battery technologies, and autonomous flight capabilities. These advancements have paved the way for more efficient and sustainable air transportation solutions, driving market expansion.

Urbanization and Traffic Congestion: Rapid urbanization and increasing traffic congestion in major cities have created a demand for alternative transportation modes. AAM offers the potential to alleviate urban congestion by providing aerial mobility options, leading to increased interest and investment in the market.

Environmental Concerns and Sustainable Solutions: The aviation industry’s impact on the environment has raised concerns, leading to a growing focus on sustainable transportation options. AAM, with its electric and hybrid-electric aircraft, promises reduced carbon emissions and noise pollution, making it an attractive solution for environmentally conscious consumers and authorities.

Government Initiatives and Regulatory Support: Governments and regulatory authorities worldwide are showing interest in and supporting the development of AAM. Various countries are investing in infrastructure development and offering incentives to accelerate the adoption of electric aircraft and AAM services, fostering market growth.

Vertical Integration and Collaborations: The AAM market is witnessing increased collaboration between traditional aerospace companies, tech firms, and startups. These partnerships aim to combine expertise in aviation, electric propulsion, and autonomous technologies to create comprehensive AAM solutions, further propelling market expansion.

Diverse Applications and Industries: AAM has the potential to cater to various industries, including passenger transportation, cargo delivery, emergency medical services, and tourism. This versatility attracts investment from multiple sectors and contributes to the growth of the AAM market.

Rising Investment and Funding: The AAM market is attracting significant investment and funding from venture capitalists, private investors, and government agencies. The increasing interest in AAM technologies and services has led to substantial financial support for research, development, and commercialization, accelerating market growth.

Request a Customized Copy of the Advanced Air Mobility Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=27344

Advanced Air Mobility Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

Volocopter and Geely: In August 2019, Volocopter, a leading AAM company, entered into a strategic partnership with Geely, a Chinese automotive giant. The partnership aimed to develop and commercialize electric air taxis for urban transportation in China. Geely’s automotive expertise combined with Volocopter’s AAM technology aimed to drive the adoption of electric air taxis in the Chinese market.

Lilium and Qell Acquisition Corp: In March 2021, Lilium, an AAM startup, announced its merger with Qell Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The partnership enabled Lilium to go public and raised funds for its expansion plans to commercialize its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility services.

Uber Elevate and Joby Aviation: In December 2020, Joby Aviation acquired Uber Elevate, Uber’s aerial ridesharing division. The acquisition allowed Joby Aviation to incorporate Uber Elevate’s expertise in air mobility services and expand its presence in the urban air transportation market.

DroneBase and AirMap: In June 2020, DroneBase, a drone service provider, acquired AirMap, an airspace management platform. The acquisition aimed to enhance DroneBase’s capabilities in airspace intelligence and management, catering to the growing demand for safe and efficient drone operations in the AAM market.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 14.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 68.1 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 8.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 35.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Propulsion Type, Mode of Operation, End-Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Advanced Air Mobility report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Advanced Air Mobility report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Advanced Air Mobility Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/advanced-air-mobility-market/





Advanced Air Mobility Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Advanced Air Mobility Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Delay in Technology Development and Testing: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and led to restrictions on travel and gatherings, causing delays in the development and testing of AAM technologies. Companies faced challenges in conducting physical tests and collaborative efforts, impacting the overall progress of AAM projects.

Reduced Investor Confidence and Funding: The economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic resulted in reduced investor confidence, leading to a slowdown in funding for AAM initiatives. Many investors shifted their focus to more established industries, creating funding challenges for AAM startups and projects.

Government Support and Incentives: Governments are likely to provide increased support and incentives to revive industries affected by the pandemic. Incentives such as grants, tax benefits, and regulatory easing for AAM projects can attract investment and accelerate market recovery.

Resilience and Adaptability: The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of resilience and adaptability in industries. AAM companies that can quickly adapt their business models, operations, and offerings to the changing market conditions are more likely to recover swiftly and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration between AAM companies, established aerospace players, and technology firms can foster innovation and the sharing of resources. Partnerships can lead to the pooling of expertise, faster technology development, and more comprehensive solutions for the market.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Transportation: The pandemic has amplified the importance of sustainable transportation options. AAM’s potential to offer eco-friendly and efficient mobility solutions aligns with the post-pandemic focus on sustainability. This growing demand can create new opportunities and drive market recovery.

Focus on Health and Safety: Post-pandemic, there will be an increased emphasis on health and safety in all aspects of transportation, including air mobility. AAM companies that prioritize passenger safety and implement stringent health protocols are likely to gain consumer trust and confidence, leading to a faster recovery of passenger demand.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Advanced Air Mobility Market , with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

Request a Customized Copy of the Advanced Air Mobility Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/advanced-air-mobility-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Advanced Air Mobility market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Advanced Air Mobility market forward?

What are the Advanced Air Mobility Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Advanced Air Mobility Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Advanced Air Mobility market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Advanced Air Mobility Research Report | Fast Delivery Available – [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/advanced-air-mobility-market/

List of the prominent players in the Advanced Air Mobility Market:

Joby Aviation

Volocopter

Wisk Aero (a joint venture between Boeing and Kitty Hawk)

eHang

Urban Aeronautics

Lilium

A³ by Airbus

Vertical Aerospace

Bell Textron

Archer Aviation

Others

Request a Customized Copy of the Advanced Air Mobility Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/advanced-air-mobility-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Advanced Air Mobility Market Size, Trends and Insights By Propulsion Type (Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboshaft, Turboelectric), By Mode of Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), By End-Use (Cargo, Passenger), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/advanced-air-mobility-market/

Advanced Air Mobility Market – Regional Analysis

The Advanced Air Mobility Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America leads the AAM market with significant investments and regulatory advancements driving adoption. Increasing collaborations with traditional aerospace players and growing interest in urban air mobility, especially air taxis, propel the region’s growth. Dominating players include Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, Wisk Aero, and Volocopter, focusing on electric VTOL aircraft for urban transportation.

Europe: Europe explores AAM integration with regulatory frameworks for commercial operations. Sustainable transportation solutions, electric aircraft development, and partnerships with cities drive the market. Dominant players are Lilium, Volocopter, Vertical Aerospace, and Urban Aeronautics, working on innovative aerial mobility solutions.

Asia-Pacific: Rapid AAM market growth in Asia-Pacific, fueled by government support and urbanization. Investment in eVTOL aircraft and interest in aerial cargo delivery marks the region’s trends. Key players are EHang, Volocopter, Joby Aviation, and Hyundai Urban Air, focusing on electric and autonomous mobility solutions.

LAMEA: LAMEA witnesses increasing interest in AAM solutions, supported by partnerships and sustainable transportation initiatives. LAMEA is witnessing a growing interest in AAM solutions, driven by urbanization and the need for efficient transportation options. Partnerships between AAM companies and regional airlines to explore aerial mobility services for remote areas. Government initiatives promoting sustainable transportation, leading to increased AAM investments. Key players include Lilium, Volocopter, Wisk Aero, and various regional startups, catering to specific market needs in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Advanced Air Mobility Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/advanced-air-mobility-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Automotive E/E Architecture Market : Automotive E/E Architecture Market Size, Trends and Insights By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Propulsion (IC-Engine, Electric), By Component (Hardware, Software), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market : Electric Off-Highway Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Excavators, Loaders, Dump Trucks, Others), By Propulsion (Electric, Hybrid Electric), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Bus HVAC Market : Bus HVAC Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Automatic, Manual), By Vehicle (Intercity Buses, Coach Buses, School Buses, Transit buses), By Input (Engine Powered HVAC, Electric Powered HVAC), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Automotive Steer-By-Wire System Market : Automotive Steer-By-Wire System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Steering Actuator, Feedback Motor, Angular Sensors, Others), By Propulsion Type (ICE, Electric), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market : Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size, Trends and Insights By Wing Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), By Application (Transportation and Warehouse, Surveying and Mapping, Search and Rescue, Firefighting, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Combat Support), By End Use Insights (Military & Defense , Commercial, Government & Law Enforcement, Consumer), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

The Advanced Air Mobility Market is segmented as follows:

By Propulsion Type

Parallel Hybrid

Electric

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

By Mode of Operation

Piloted

Autonomous

By End-Use

Cargo

Passenger

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Advanced Air Mobility Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/advanced-air-mobility-market/

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Advanced Air Mobility Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Advanced Air Mobility Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Advanced Air Mobility Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Advanced Air Mobility Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Advanced Air Mobility Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Advanced Air Mobility Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Advanced Air Mobility Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Advanced Air Mobility Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Advanced Air Mobility Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Advanced Air Mobility Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Advanced Air Mobility Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Advanced Air Mobility Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/advanced-air-mobility-market/

Reasons to Purchase Advanced Air Mobility Market Report

Advanced Air Mobility Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Advanced Air Mobility Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Advanced Air Mobility Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry’s current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Advanced Air Mobility Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Advanced Air Mobility market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Advanced Air Mobility Research Report | Fast Delivery Available – [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/advanced-air-mobility-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Advanced Air Mobility market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Advanced Air Mobility market is covered in the report, as well as those companies’ strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Advanced Air Mobility market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Advanced Air Mobility industry.

Managers in the Advanced Air Mobility sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Advanced Air Mobility market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Advanced Air Mobility products’ market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Advanced Air Mobility Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/advanced-air-mobility-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/