[130+ Pages Report] The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market size was valued at USD 20.74 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow USD 48.37 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 11.6% between 2021 and 2028, according to latest research study published by Zion Market Research. The key players listed in the report are Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Magna International Inc., DENSO Corporation, ROBERT BOSCH STIFTUNG GMBH (ROBERT BOSCH GMBH), Panasonic Corporation, Mobileye N.V, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Texas Instruments, Delphi Automotive Company, Hyundai Mobis, Takata Corporation, Valeo, NXP Semiconductors, among others.

NEW YORK, United States, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By System (Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Drowsiness Monitor System, Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), Adaptive Cruise Control System, Blind Spot Object Detection System, Lane Departure Warning System, Adaptive Front-Lighting System, And Others), By Component (Camera Unit, LiDAR, Radar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, And Infrared Sensor), And By Vehicle (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Buses, And Trucks): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 20.74 billion in 2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 48.37 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”

What is Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)? How big is the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Industry?

Report Overview:

The acronym ADAS refers to advanced driver assistance systems, which are electronic systems that are built into vehicles to provide assistance to drivers in a variety of tasks, including driving and parking the vehicle. Automated technology such as sensors, detectors, and high-resolution cameras are utilized in ADAS systems. These technologies monitor the surrounding environment and roadways in order to take appropriate action. Inputs from a variety of data sources, such as LiDAR, automotive imaging, image processing, in-car networking, and computer vision, are necessary for ADAS to function properly. Accidents on the road have been reduced because to the ADAS systems, which have also helped save lives and prevent damage to vehicles.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market: Growth Factors

Road traffic accidents are responsible for the deaths of approximately 1.3 million persons every year across the world. For the purpose of preventing accidents and saving lives, national governments are devoting enormous sums of money to the development of cutting-edge technology that incorporate improved precautionary measures. One of the key growth causes for the ADAS industry is the continual increase in the number of vehicles on the road, which has led to an increased number of traffic jams and accidents.

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology is well-known for its improved precision, lower risk of accidents, and increased ease of use. The application of Artificial Intelligence, mapping technology, and machine learning has resulted in nearly minimal errors, so giving safety and security to drivers and passengers and helping to reduce the number of deaths that occur on the roads. In the end, this is contributing to a rise in the need for ADAS in the automotive sector.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 20.74 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 48.37 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.6% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Magna International Inc., DENSO Corporation, ROBERT BOSCH STIFTUNG GMBH (ROBERT BOSCH GMBH), Panasonic Corporation, Mobileye N.V, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Texas Instruments, Delphi Automotive Company, Hyundai Mobis, Takata Corporation, Valeo, NXP Semiconductors, ZF Friedrichshafen, Stonkam Co., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Harman International Industries, Hitachi Ltd., among others. Key Segment By System, BY Component, By Vehicle and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

System Segment Analysis

The Adaptive Cruise Control System is a function that may be added to a vehicle to make it capable of automatically adjusting its speed in order to keep a predetermined distance from other vehicles. Another name for this feature is “Dynamic cruise control.” The system type section includes a variety of different components, such as the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), the Drowsiness Monitor System, the Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), the Blind Spot Object Detection System, the Lane Departure Warning System, and the Adaptive Front-lighting System.

Component Segment Analysis

During the time period covered by the forecast, the radar will be the primary contributor to the ADAS market. There have been more accidents on the roads, and as a result, more safety measures have been implemented. This has led to an increase in the demand for radar sensors in nations such as the United States of America, China, and the major European countries. In addition to this, there has been an increased emphasis on the need of collision avoidance systems in autonomous driving systems, which has led to an increase in demand for radar sensors during the course of the projected period. The component type division includes things like Camera Unit, LiDAR, Ultrasonic Sensor, and Infrared Sensor, amongst other things.

Vehicle Segment Analysis

The passenger automobile segment is responsible for the majority of the revenue generated by the ADAS market. The ever-increasing need for safety standards on the road can be linked to the improvement of road safety standards, increased consumer awareness, and supportive legislation. The regulations and laws governing ADAS have been made slightly more flexible for the passenger car market in a number of developed countries, including those in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Beginning in January 2019, all passenger vehicles in the developed nations, such as South Korea and Japan, will be required to include an automatic emergency braking system and a lane departure warning system. The component type section includes things like Light Commercial Vehicles, Buses, and Trucks, among other things.

The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market is segmented as follows:

By System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Drowsiness Monitor System

Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS)

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Blind Spot Object Detection System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Front-lighting System

Others

By Component

Camera Unit

LiDAR

Radar Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

By Vehicle

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Buses

Trucks

Browse the full “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By System (Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Drowsiness Monitor System, Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), Adaptive Cruise Control System, Blind Spot Object Detection System, Lane Departure Warning System, Adaptive Front-Lighting System, And Others), By Component (Camera Unit, LiDAR, Radar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, And Infrared Sensor), And By Vehicle (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Buses, And Trucks): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020–2028″ Report at- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market include –

Continental AG

Autoliv Inc.

Magna International Inc.

DENSO Corporation

ROBERT BOSCH STIFTUNG GMBH (ROBERT BOSCH GMBH)

Panasonic Corporation

Mobileye N.V

Renesas Electronics Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Texas Instruments

Delphi Automotive Company

Hyundai Mobis

Takata Corporation

Valeo

NXP Semiconductors

ZF Friedrichshafen

Stonkam Co.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Harman International Industries

Hitachi Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 11.6% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market size was valued at around US$ 20.74 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 48.37 billion by 2028.

The Radar have the major contribution in the ADAS market during the forecast period.

The passenger car segment makes the major contribution to the ADAS market.

On the basis of region, the “Asia Pacific” region was the leading revenue generator in 2020

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Industry?

What segments does the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By System, By Component, By Vehicle and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/571

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region held a share of 28.69% in 2020. This is attributable to the presence of few developed nations such as South Korea and Japan and developing nations as China and India in the region. The escalated use of advanced electronics and huge production of vehicle in Japan, South Korea is also one of the major factors. There is tremendous potential for the ADAS market in the region and the governments grabbed the opportunity and have taken various initiatives to encourage the OEMs to do the business in their markets. For instance, TPMS was mandated in China in 2019 and every needs to be equipped with TPMS. In the same regard Chinese government updated the vehicle policies, established new energy departments and made changes in monetary and fiscal policies.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2023, ZF Friedrichshafen AG launched Smart Camera 4.8. It enables autonomous cars to have a wider field of view, enabling the vehicle to identify pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles.

In December 2022, Robert Bosch GmbH launched the 6G-ICAS4 mobility project to integrate communication and radar systems into a single 6G system.

In September 2022, ZF has presented its advanced new electric power steering (EPS) system for trucks, coaches, and city buses. The EPS was prepared for steer-by-wire and up to level 5 autonomous driving. eWorX, ZF’s electrified commercial vehicle power take-off (PTO) system for driving on-board work equipment, has also been presented, offering emission-free city and urban operation.

In November 2021, Robert Bosch GmbH developed a Ridecare solution for vehicles to ensure a safe and pleasant driving experience. This solution will sense the smell of smoke, vehicle scratch, and dents.

In July 2021, According to Magna International, the deployment of its Icon Radar in the Fisker Ocean early in 2022 introduced a digital radar for driver assistance. The radar improves an automobile’s ability to visualize its surroundings and identify possible threats, such as a car stuck in a dark tunnel or a pedestrian up to 150 meters distant. Higher levels of autonomy, according to Magna, would arise from digital radar. It can detect open passageways and low-lying items on congested, multi-lane roadways in addition to vehicles and pedestrians.

In January 2021, Magna partnered with Fisker to develop an ADAS, which will be applied to the Fisker Ocean SUV, expected to be launched by 2023. This new business win demonstrates Magna’s ability to bring scale and efficiency to the mobility landscape and represents an important expansion of the EV platform sharing, vehicle engineering, and manufacturing cooperation between the two companies.

In January 2021, Aptiv PLC launched its next-generation ADAS platform. It formalizes the interfaces for sensors and feature functions. The platform enables extensive reuse of base software components, lowering development costs. It works flawlessly with a zonal architecture in which I/O and compute are separated.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)?

Which key factors will influence global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market during 2023-2030?

Which region will record the fastest growth in the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) industry globally?

Which are the major players leveraging the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Green Chelating Agent Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/green-chelating-agent-market

Lime Sulfur Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lime-sulfur-market

Malted Barley Flour Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/malted-barley-flour-market

Phytosphingosine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/phytosphingosine-market

Thermochromic Pigments Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/thermochromic-pigments-market

Amyl Acetate Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/amyl-acetate-market

Culture Media Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/culture-media-market

Carboprost Tromethamine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/carboprost-tromethamine-market

High Heat Melamine Foam Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/high-heat-melamine-foam-market

Silicone Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/silicone-oil-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?