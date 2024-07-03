[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Adventure Tourism Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 450.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 461.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 2600 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 16.4% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are TUI Group, Intrepid Travel, G Adventures, Abercrombie & Kent, REI Adventures, Exodus Travels, Adventure Canada, Adventure Consultants, KE Adventure Travel, World Expeditions, Austin Adventures, Butterfield & Robinson, Lindblad Expeditions, Backroads, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel, Geographic Expeditions, Mountain Travel Sobek, Explore Worldwide, National Geographic Expeditions, Nomad Africa Adventure Tours, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Adventure Tourism Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Hard Adventure, Soft Adventure), By Activity (Land-based Activity, Water-based Activity, Air-based Activity), By Booking Mode (Direct, Travel Agent), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

What is the size of the Adventure Tourism market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Adventure Tourism market forward?

What are the Adventure Tourism Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Adventure Tourism Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

Adventure Tourism Market: Overview

Adventure tourism frequently emphasizes sustainability, ethical travel, and respect for local cultures and habitats. It appeals to people looking for unique and original travel experiences away from standard tourist destinations, and it promotes a sense of adventure, and connection with nature.

A rising need for sustainable and ethical travel experiences is a key global trend in the adventure tourism sector. Travelers are looking for authentic experiences that encourage environmental protection, help local communities, and honor indigenous traditions.

This development reflects an increased understanding of tourism’s impact on vulnerable ecosystems and cultural heritage places. Adventure tour operators and locations are reacting by adopting environmentally responsible methods, providing low-impact activities, and participating in community-based tourism projects.

Furthermore, there is a growing interest in off-the-beaten-path places and one-of-a-kind experiences that allow visitors to interact with nature and learn about local cultures.

As travelers choose ethical and ecological tourism practices, the sector is experiencing a change towards engaging, transformational, and socially responsible adventure travel experiences that provide meaningful relationships with destinations while minimizing negative impacts on the environment and local communities.

By type, the soft adventure segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Soft adventure tourism is a growing global trend that includes activities with moderate degrees of thrill and physical effort, such as hiking, animal observation, cultural immersion, and ecotourism.

By activity, the land-based activity segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Land-based activities are shifting towards more sustainable and experiential services, such as hiking, camping, and cultural excursions, driven by a desire for immersive outdoor experiences as well as environmental consciousness.

By booking mode, the direct segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Direct booking is a rising trend in the travel industry, when travellers avoid third-party platforms and book directly with hotels, airlines, or tour operators to get better pricing, flexibility, and personalized experiences.

In North America, there is a noticeable trend towards sustainable travel, with rising demand for eco-friendly hotels, nature-based experiences, and responsible tourism practices, fueled by environmental awareness and conservation initiatives.

TUI AG provides tour, hotel, resort, and cruise services. It operates in six segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region category comprises travel operators, airlines, and cruise companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 461.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 2600 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 450.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.4% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Activity, Booking Mode and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Adventure Tourism market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenarios of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Adventure Tourism industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Adventure Tourism market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Adventure Tourism market forward?

What are the Adventure Tourism Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Adventure Tourism Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Adventure Tourism market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Adventure Tourism Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Adventure Tourism market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Adventure Tourism market in 2023 with a market share of 40.7% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America drives the adventure tourism business with its diversified landscapes and a wide range of challenging activities. From the steep mountains of the Rockies to the vast wilderness of Alaska, North America is a thrill-seeker’s paradise. Popular activities include hiking, skiing, river rafting, zip line, and animal excursions.

Furthermore, the region has a well-developed infrastructure, including national parks, trails, and adventure resorts that appeal to both new and seasoned explorers. Cultural activities, such as indigenous heritage tours and cowboy ranch stays, add to the attractiveness of adventure travel in North America.

Furthermore, the region’s stable political climate, modern healthcare system, and foreign travellers are looking for secure and accessible adventure spots.

Browse the full “Adventure Tourism Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Hard Adventure, Soft Adventure), By Activity (Land-based Activity, Water-based Activity, Air-based Activity), By Booking Mode (Direct, Travel Agent), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/adventure-tourism-market/

List of the prominent players in the Adventure Tourism Market:

TUI Group

Intrepid Travel

G Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent

REI Adventures

Exodus Travels

Adventure Canada

Adventure Consultants

KE Adventure Travel

World Expeditions

Austin Adventures

Butterfield & Robinson

Lindblad Expeditions

Backroads

Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel

Geographic Expeditions

Mountain Travel Sobek

Explore Worldwide

National Geographic Expeditions

Nomad Africa Adventure Tours

Others

The Adventure Tourism Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Hard Adventure

Soft Adventure

By Activity

Land-based Activity

Water-based Activity

Air-based Activity

By Booking Mode

Direct

Travel Agent

Event Planners

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Adventure Tourism market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Adventure Tourism market is covered in the report, as well as those companies’ strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Adventure Tourism market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Adventure Tourism industry.

Managers in the Adventure Tourism sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Adventure Tourism market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Adventure Tourism products’ market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

