NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Airway Management Devices Market By Product (Supraglottic Devices (Oropharyngeal Devices, Nasopharyngeal Devices, Laryngeal Airway Devices, And Others), Infraglottic Devices (Endotracheal Tubes, Tracheostomy Tubes, And Others), Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes, And Others), By Application (Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global airway management devices market size was valued at roughly USD 10 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% and is anticipated to reach USD 12 billion by 2030.”

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)





Airway Management Devices Market Overview:

Airway management refers to the evaluation, planning, and multitude of medical techniques required for preserving and restoring ventilation in a patient’s room. Open airways allow air to access the lungs through the nose or mouth; therefore, airway management equipment is gaining popularity in hospitals, clinics, and surgical ambulatory care centers. Lack of airway control can result in fatally low blood oxygen levels in individuals. Therefore, airway management devices are utilized in these conditions. In addition, nasopharyngeal airway (NPA), oropharyngeal airway (OPA), and endotracheal airway (ETA) are the numerous types of medical equipment required to maintain an individual’s airway.

Report Scope:

Key Insights from Primary Research

The global airway management devices market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to the rise in the occurrence of respiratory and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In terms of product, the supraglottic devices segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on application, the anesthesia segment is expected to dominate the segmental growth over the assessment timeline.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific airway management devices industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Airway Management Devices Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

Increase in incidences of chronic disorders will drive the global market growth

Rise in the occurrence of respiratory and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases is the key factor steering the expansion of the global airway management devices market. According to WHO, nearly more than 60 million persons across the globe are affected due to mild as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The escalating need for cutting-edge technologies has translated into a massive rise in performing surgeries along with using anesthesia, thereby driving the global market demand.

Low product penetration in developing regions can hinder global industry growth

Less product acceptance in emerging economies owing to their high costs along with unfavorable healthcare insurance policies can impede the growth of the global airway management devices industry.

Airway Management Devices Market: Segmentation

The global airway management devices market is sectored into product, application, and region.

In product terms, the global airway management devices market is segregated into resuscitators, supraglottic devices, laryngoscopes, infraglottic devices, and others segments. Furthermore, the supraglottic devices segment, which gathered nearly three-fifths of the global market revenue share in 2022, is projected to register the highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

Based on the application, the global airway management devices industry is sectored into emergency medicine, anesthesia, and others segments. Moreover, the anesthesia segment, which garnered a huge chunk of the global industry share in 2022, is projected to lead the global industry over the analysis timeline.

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to retain dominant position in the global market

North America, which accounted for approximately 39% of the global airway management devices market’s revenue in 2022, will be the dominant region during the forecast period. Moreover, the regional market expansion may be attributable to the growing prevalence of multinational corporations in the United States and Canada. Additionally, favorable government policies and funding of healthcare programs in the United States will drive the development of the regional market.

In the future years, the Asia-Pacific market for airway management devices is expected to grow at the highest rate due to an increase in the outsourcing of product manufacturing to countries such as China and India.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Airway Management Devices market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Airway Management Devices market include;

Medtronic Plc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Smiths Group plc. Ambu A/S

Intersurgical Ltd

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH.

SunMed

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

The global Airway Management Devices market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Supraglottic Devices Oropharyngeal Devices Nasopharyngeal Devices Laryngeal Airway Devices Others

Infraglottic Devices Endotracheal Tubes Tracheostomy Tubes Others

Resuscitators

Laryngoscopes

Others

By Application

Anesthesia

Emergency Medicine

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Airway Management Devices industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Airway Management Devices Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Airway Management Devices Industry?

What segments does the Airway Management Devices Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Airway Management Devices Market sample report and company profiles?

