[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Amphibious Excavators Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 7.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 15 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2022 and 2030.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Amphibious Excavator Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Small amphibious excavators, Medium amphibious excavators, Large amphibious excavators), By Application (Dredging, Oil and gas pipeline installation, Landscaping, Highway construction, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Amphibious Excavators Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 7.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 15 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Market Overview:

Unstable surfaces and depth limitations are some of the factors that promote the use of amphibious excavators as compared to the other machines which are available on the market. Most construction companies prefer amphibious excavators for the construction of highways as the reason need for constant movement on either side.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

As construction activities have grown across the world the need for excavators will also increase. As they are used in the construction of the pipelines and they are also used for dredging the demand for these products will continue to grow in the coming years period the government of various nations is also making efforts in order to have cleaner environments due to which the need for these excavators will increase in order to maintain cleaner environments. The growing need for these services in the military and the government sectors will also provide major opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints

The construction of temporary roads for various projects that are conducted on wetlands or marsh islands has a negative effect on the animal species as well as the aquatic plants of that region. The environment and the inhabitants are negatively impacted due to such constructions. And this happens to be a major restraint in the growth of the market.

Opportunities

In the challenging wetlands and marshlands when restoration projects are under construction the need for amphibious excavators will increase. This equipment will be used in order to construct roads that will be temporarily used by the contractors in order to reach the work areas in a safe manner. the use of this equipment for the transportation of people in a safe manner when the locations are not approachable. The use of this equipment in projects like environmental remediation is one of its applications which shall provide good opportunities for the growth of this market. There are other factors that will provide good opportunities for the growth of the market Like the capacity of these machines to work in the changing water levels and also in the waters where reptiles are present.

Challenges

What are the major challenges in the growth of the market is the expensive nature of this equipment. The high cost of this equipment makes difficult its purchases. Another factor that will hamper the growth of the market is the breaking of the chain of the amphibious excavators. The use of reinforced excavators for various activities will also hamper the market growth. The quality of this product is low.

Report Highlights

On the basis of the product type, medium amphibious excavators will have a larger market share in the coming years. Most of the contractors across the world make use of these excavators for different types of projects that are of a larger scale. When it comes to the construction of dams or the construction of roads these types of excavators are preferred. Dredging works are also done with the help of these excavators. Landscape gardening and maintenance of the road are also done with the help of medium excavators. The use of these small excavators on rivers and the sea will increase their need in the coming years. These are mostly used on the riverbed, waterways, harbours and ports.

The inbuilt features in these types of excavators make them extremely useful for water. These machines are versatile and can be taken anywhere by sea, land, or even Airways. Small excavators are extremely convenient for their usage in remote areas. For the construction of the pipelines and for dredging large excavators are used. There are many different types of these excavators like diesel-electric, hydrostatic tracked and hydraulic tracked.

This equipment is used for dredging and this application will have the largest market share in the coming years. Using this equipment in pipeline construction will also help generate a good amount of revenue during the forecast period.

Regional Snapshots

The need for amphibious excavators is expected to be more in the Asia Pacific region. The need for these excavators will grow as there has been an increase in the construction industries. there shall be significant growth in the construction industry and the amount of money which is spent on these services and goods which are associated with the construction activities is about 10 trillion U.S. dollars when the entire world is considered.

Countries like India and China have a greater need for housing. The increasing population in these regions will create more demand for excavators. As the construction of industries and commercial buildings has grown in recent years for the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific region the need for this equipment will also grow. apart from the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific region, there shall be significant growth in the North American region. As the dredging activities have increased and the investments made by various companies in the North American region have also increased the demand for amphibious excavators will grow.

Government entities region is making huge investments in order to develop the infrastructure. Moderate growth will be witnessed by the Latin American market as the private players as well as the government in this region are engaged in the development of the infrastructure like the construction of the energy production sites, road construction and expansion of the ports.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 7.8 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 15 billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.8% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players EIK International Corporation, Ultratrex Machinery SDN. BHD., Wetland Equipment Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.Ltd. (HCM), Gulf Coast Specialty Energy Services (GCSES), Remu Oy, TSBC Engineering SDN BHD, Doosan Infracore’s Construction Equipment, Marsh Buggies Incorporated (MBI) , Waterking BV, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players

EIK International Corporation

Ultratrex Machinery SDN. BHD.

Wetland Equipment Company

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (HCM)

Gulf Coast Specialty Energy Services (GCSES)

Remu Oy

TSBC Engineering SDN BHD

Doosan Infracore’s Construction Equipment

Marsh Buggies Incorporated (MBI)

Waterking BV

Recent Developments

In the year 2022, CASE showcased the first look of the expanded mini device and this electric excavator will be launched in the North American market in the year 2023 and will be offered as CASE CX15EV.

Segments covered in the report

By Type

Small amphibious excavators

Medium amphibious excavators

Large amphibious excavators

By Application

Dredging

Oil and gas pipeline installation

Landscaping

Highway construction

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

