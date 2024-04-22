[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Aramid Fiber Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 4.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 9.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are DuPont, Teijin Aramid , Kolon Industries Inc., Hyosung Corporation, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., Huvis Corporation, SRO Aramid , Toray Industries Inc., Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., China National Bluestar Co.Ltd., Kordsa Global, SABIC, Twaron , Guangdong Charming Co. Ltd., Shanghai SRO Safety Protection Products Co. Ltd., AKSA, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Hunan Zhongtai Special Equipment Co. Ltd.)

Austin, TX, USA, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Aramid Fiber Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Para-aramid, Meta-aramid), By Application (Security & Protection, Frictional Materials, Rubber Reinforcement, Optical Fibers, Tire Reinforcement, Electrical Insulation, Aerospace, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

Aramid Fiber Market: Overview

Aramide fiber, also referred to as aromatic polyamide fiber, is a synthetic fiber that is extremely strong, heat resistant, and abrasion resistant. Aramide fibers have a high tensile strength-to-weight ratio, making them much stronger than steel on a weight-for-weight comparison.

The growing need for lightweight and high-strength materials in industries such as automobiles, aerospace, and defense is fueling growth. Rising safety concerns and severe laws governing flame resistance and protection are driving the use of aramid fibres in protective apparel and equipment.

Furthermore, technological improvements are enabling the creation of novel aramid fiber compositions with improved qualities, broadening their use in a variety of industries. Moreover, a growing focus on sustainability and environmental awareness is driving up demand for eco-friendly aramid fibres.

Furthermore, the introduction of new application sectors such as renewable energy and infrastructure is offering new prospects for market growth. Ultimately, these developments point to a bright future for the worldwide aramid fibre market, with more expansion and diversification predicted in the coming years.

By type, the para-aramid segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Para-aramid fibres, such as Kevlar, dominate the aramid fibre industry due to their outstanding strength, heat resistance, and lightweight nature. They have broad applications in industries which include aviation, defense, automobiles and individual protective equipment, which drives the market’s expansion.

By application, security & protection segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The aramid fibre industry is driven by security and protection owing to the material’s outstanding strength, heat resistance, and lightweight qualities, which make it perfect for applications that include bulletproof vests, helmets, and fire-resistant apparel that need safety and durability.

Europe leads the aramid fibre market owing to superior production capabilities, a focus on sustainability, severe safety requirements, a strategic geographical position, and a dedication to innovation, which fosters demand for different applications and allows efficient distribution networks.

Toray Industries produces, processes, and sells Polyester, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and moulded products; polyolefin foam; polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene, and other types of films and processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and other plastics; fine chemical substances; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 9.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 4.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Aramid Fiber market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Aramid Fiber industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Aramid Fiber market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Aramid Fiber market forward?

What are the Aramid Fiber Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Aramid Fiber Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Aramid Fiber market sample report and company profiles?

Aramid Fiber: Regional Insight

By region, Aramid Fiber market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global Aramid Fiber market in 2023 with a market share of 34.8% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Europe has a thriving industrial sector, with superior technological resources and an intense focus on innovation. This promotes the development of high-quality aramid fibres for a wide range of applications, including automotive and aerospace, protective apparel, and ballistic armour.

Furthermore, Europe prioritises sustainability and environmental consciousness, which aligns with the expanding worldwide trend towards eco-friendly products. Aramid fibres, recognised for their outstanding strength and lightweight qualities, are a sustainable option in a variety of sectors, lowering carbon footprints and increasing product lifespan.

Additionally, Europe’s severe safety rules and standards drive up demand for aramid fibres in defensive applications including flame-resistant garments and industrial gloves. This generates a consistent demand base and motivates constant R&D efforts to further increase the performance and adaptability of aramid.

Moreover, Europe’s favourable geographical location allows for large trade networks, resulting in the effective distribution of aramid fibres to markets across the globe. This competitive location, along with a strong industrial base and a dedication to innovation, solidifies Europe’s critical role in propelling the aramid fibre sector ahead.

Browse the full “Aramid Fiber Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Para-aramid, Meta-aramid), By Application (Security & Protection, Frictional Materials, Rubber Reinforcement, Optical Fibers, Tire Reinforcement, Electrical Insulation, Aerospace, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/aramid-fiber-market/

List of the prominent players in the Aramid Fiber Market:

DuPont

Teijin Aramid

Kolon Industries Inc.

Hyosung Corporation

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

Huvis Corporation

SRO Aramid

Toray Industries Inc.

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

China National Bluestar Co.Ltd.

Kordsa Global

SABIC

Twaron

Guangdong Charming Co. Ltd.

Shanghai SRO Safety Protection Products Co. Ltd.

AKSA

L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Hunan Zhongtai Special Equipment Co. Ltd.

Beijing Tongyizhong Specialty Fiber Technology & Development Co. Ltd.

Others

The Aramid Fiber Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Para-aramid

Meta-aramid

By Application

Security & Protection

Frictional Materials

Rubber Reinforcement

Optical Fibers

Tire Reinforcement

Electrical Insulation

Aerospace

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

