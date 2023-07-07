[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Automation Components Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 127.88 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 140.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 323.51 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2022 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Automation Components Market Size, Trends and Insights By Components (Rollers, Stages, Linear Shafts, Bushings, Linear Guides, Locating Pins, Bearings, Gears, Others), By End User Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Packaging , Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automation Components Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 127.88 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 140.18 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 323.51 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Automation Components Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Industrial Automation: Industrial automation is on the rise, leading to significant growth in the automation components market. Various sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace, are adopting automation solutions to boost productivity, cut costs, improve efficiency, and maintain quality control.

Advancements in Technology: Technological advancements are driving the automation components market forward. Innovations in sensors, actuators, control systems, and robotics have improved performance, precision, and reliability. Integration of technologies like AI, machine learning, and IoT has further enhanced automation systems, creating lucrative opportunities for component manufacturers.

Cost and Labor Savings: Automation components offer cost and labor savings by reducing the need for manual work and minimizing errors. By automating repetitive tasks, companies can streamline operations, optimize resource usage, and save on labor costs. This not only boosts productivity but also contributes to substantial cost savings.

Growing Focus on Efficiency and Quality: Efficiency and quality are key focuses for companies in today’s competitive market. Automation components enable precise control, accurate measurements, and real-time monitoring, resulting in improved efficiency, reduced waste, and enhanced product quality. Meeting customer demands and optimizing production processes are driving the demand for automation components.

Rising Demand for Flexible Manufacturing: The growing demand for flexible manufacturing systems is fueling the automation components market. Companies require the ability to quickly adapt to market changes and customize products. Automation components enable rapid changeovers, easy reprogramming, and adaptive production processes, supporting flexible manufacturing in industries such as electronics and consumer goods.

Increasing Adoption of Collaborative Robots : Collaborative robots (cobots) are gaining popularity in industrial settings. These robots work alongside human operators, enhancing productivity. Automation components, including sensors, vision systems, and safety mechanisms, ensure safe human-robot interaction. The increased adoption of cobots across industries is driving the demand for automation components.

Demand for Energy Efficiency: Energy efficiency has become a significant concern for industries worldwide. Automation components play a vital role in optimizing energy usage by enabling precise control, monitoring energy consumption, and implementing energy-saving measures. The ability of automation systems to optimize processes and reduce energy waste is driving the demand for automation components in industries striving for sustainable and efficient operations.

Growing Emphasis on Safety: Safety is a paramount consideration in industrial environments. Automation components contribute to ensuring a safe working environment by incorporating safety features such as emergency stop systems, protective barriers, and safety interlocks. As companies prioritize worker safety and comply with stringent safety regulations, the demand for automation components with robust safety capabilities continues to increase.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 140.18 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 323.51 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 127.88 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Components, End User Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Automation Components Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Automation Components Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruptions in Supply Chain: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the availability of raw materials and components for automation systems. Travel restrictions, lockdown measures, and factory closures have led to delays and shortages, impacting the production and distribution of automation components.

Slowdown in Industrial Activities: Many industries experienced a slowdown or temporary shutdown of operations due to the pandemic. This decline in industrial activities resulted in reduced demand for automation components as companies scaled back or postponed their automation projects to focus on immediate operational challenges and cost-cutting measures.

Resumed Industrial Operations: As economies recover and restrictions ease, industrial activities are gradually resuming. Companies are restarting their operations, which includes the implementation or continuation of automation projects. This resumption of industrial activities is expected to drive the demand for automation components.

Emphasis on Resilience and Efficiency: The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for resilient and efficient operations. Industries are now prioritizing automation to enhance productivity, reduce dependency on manual labor, and improve operational efficiency. This renewed focus on resilience and efficiency is expected to drive the demand for automation components.

Adoption of Remote Monitoring and Control: The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote monitoring and control solutions. Automation components that enable remote monitoring, data collection, and real-time control are in high demand as companies seek to minimize physical presence, ensure worker safety, and remotely manage their operations.

Investment in Digital Transformation: The pandemic has underscored the importance of digital transformation for businesses. Companies are increasingly investing in automation technologies to future-proof their operations and improve agility. Automation components that facilitate digital transformation, such as advanced sensors, connectivity solutions, and data analytics tools, are expected to witness increased demand as companies invest in upgrading their automation infrastructure.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Automation Components Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

List of the prominent players in the Automation Components Market:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Others

Browse the full “Automation Components Market Size, Trends and Insights By Components (Rollers, Stages, Linear Shafts, Bushings, Linear Guides, Locating Pins, Bearings, Gears, Others), By End User Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Packaging , Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automation-components-market/

Automation Components Market – Regional Analysis

The Automation Components Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: The automation components market in North America is witnessing a rise in the adoption of advanced robotics and AI technologies across industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics. Key market players dominating the region include Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International Inc., and Emerson Electric Co., offering a wide range of automation components and comprehensive solutions.

Europe: Sustainability and energy efficiency are key trends in the automation components market in Europe. Companies across industries are actively seeking automation components that enable eco-friendly manufacturing and reduce energy consumption. Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, and Schneider Electric SE are dominant market players in the region, known for their innovative and sustainable automation solutions.

Asia-Pacific: Rapid industrialization and increasing automation adoption in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are driving the automation components market in the Asia-Pacific region. Leading market players in the region, including Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation, offer an extensive portfolio of automation components and hold a dominant position in the market.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): The automation components market in LAMEA is characterized by a growing focus on digital transformation and Industry 4.0 initiatives. Companies in the region are embracing automation components to enhance productivity, optimize manufacturing processes, and gain a competitive edge. Key market players in LAMEA, such as ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, and Schneider Electric SE, have a strong presence and provide a diverse range of automation components to meet the unique requirements of the region.

The Automation Components Market is segmented as follows:

By Components

Rollers

Stages

Linear Shafts

Bushings

Linear Guides

Locating Pins

Bearings

Gears

Others

By End User Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Packaging

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

