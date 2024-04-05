[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Ball Valves Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 14.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 22.5 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Cameron International Corporation (A Schlumberger Company), KITZ Corporation, Crane Co., IMI plc, Velan Inc., Metso Corporation, Weir Group plc, Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, Apollo Valves (Conbraco Industries), Swagelok Company, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, AVK Group, Bonney Forge Corporation, and others.

Ball Valves Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Alloy Based, Cryogenic, Others), By Valve Type (Trunnion Mounted ball Valves, Floating Ball Valve, Rising Stem Ball Valve, Others), By Size (Up to 1", 1" to 6", 6" to 25", 25" to 50", 50" and Large), By End Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Energy and Power, Chemicals, Water and Wastewater, Building and Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Metal and Mining, Paper and Pulp, Food and Beverages, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Ball Valve Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Industrialization and Infrastructure Development: The Ball Valve market is experiencing growth due to the global trend of increasing industrialization and infrastructure development. As industries expand and new infrastructure projects emerge, there is a rising demand for reliable and efficient flow control solutions, with ball valves being a popular choice due to their versatility and durability.

Stringent Regulations Driving Adoption: The growing emphasis on environmental and safety regulations is a significant factor propelling the ball valve market. Industries are required to adhere to stringent standards, and ball valves, known for their robustness and ability to control flow effectively, are being widely adopted to meet these regulatory requirements.

Technological Advancements and Innovation: Ongoing technological advancements in ball valve design and materials contribute to market growth. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce innovations such as smart valves, which can be remotely monitored and controlled. This technology integration enhances efficiency, reduces downtime, and meets the evolving needs of various industries.

Rising Demand for Energy Exploration and Production: The global demand for energy, particularly in oil and gas exploration and production, is driving the ball valve market. Ball valves play a crucial role in controlling the flow of fluids in pipelines and drilling operations. As the energy sector continues to expand, the demand for reliable and high-performance valves is expected to grow.

Increased Focus on Water and Wastewater Treatment: The growing concerns related to water scarcity and environmental pollution have led to increased investments in water and wastewater treatment facilities. Ball valves are extensively used in these applications for their ability to handle a wide range of fluids and maintain tight shut-off, contributing to the overall growth of the market.

Globalization and International Trade: The globalization of markets and increased international trade activities have a positive impact on the ball valve market. Industries involved in the transportation of liquids and gases across borders require efficient flow control systems, and ball valves are preferred for their reliability, ease of maintenance, and cost-effectiveness. As global trade continues to expand, the demand for ball valves is expected to remain robust.

Ball Valve Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Flowserve Corporation launched the Worcester® 51/52 Series Reduced Port Flanged Ball Valves, featuring a standardized design, materials, and certifications for global availability. These quarter-turn valves cater to diverse industries, emphasizing consistency and reliability in flow control solutions.

In 2022, GF Piping Systems unveiled the 543 Pro, a new ball valve designed for the chemical process industry, desalination, and water treatment. Building on the company’s established design, it incorporates enhanced features, including a safety-focused lever mechanism that prevents unintentional operation through the introduction of a locking ring.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2024: USD 14.8 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2033: USD 22.5 Billion
Market Size in 2023: USD 14.2 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate: 4.7% CAGR
Base Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2024-2033

Ball Valve Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Ball Valves Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of ball valves. Lockdowns, restrictions on movement, and factory closures resulted in delays in the delivery of raw materials and components, impacting the overall manufacturing process.

Reduced Industrial Activities: Many industries, including manufacturing and construction, experienced slowdowns or temporary shutdowns during the pandemic, leading to a decreased demand for ball valves. Projects were delayed or put on hold, affecting the overall market demand for flow control solutions.

Acceleration of Digitalization and Automation: Post-COVID-19, there is an increased focus on digitalization and automation across industries. This trend benefits the ball valve market as smart valves and automated control systems gain prominence, offering enhanced monitoring and control capabilities, and reducing the need for physical presence and manual intervention.

Resilience in Energy Sector: As the energy sector rebounds from the impact of the pandemic, there is a renewed demand for ball valves, especially in oil and gas exploration and production. The recovery of energy-related projects contributes significantly to the revival of the ball valve market.

Emphasis on Infrastructure Development: Governments worldwide are investing in infrastructure projects to stimulate economic recovery. This includes investments in sectors such as water treatment, power generation, and transportation, all of which drive the demand for ball valves in various applications.

Adoption of Remote Monitoring Solutions: To adapt to the challenges posed by the pandemic, industries are increasingly adopting remote monitoring and maintenance solutions. This trend benefits the ball valve market, as these technologies enhance the efficiency of valve systems and reduce the need for on-site inspections and repairs.

Rising Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment: The importance of water and wastewater treatment has become even more evident during the pandemic. As countries invest in upgrading and expanding their water infrastructure, the demand for ball valves in these applications is expected to grow, contributing to the market recovery.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Ball Valve Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Ball Valves Market – Regional Analysis

The Ball Valves Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the ball valves market experiences a trend towards sustainability, with an emphasis on energy-efficient and environmentally friendly valve solutions. The region also witnesses an increased demand for smart valves in industrial automation, reflecting a commitment to technological advancements and operational efficiency.

Europe: Europe’s ball valves market trends involve a strong focus on regulatory compliance and adherence to stringent environmental standards. The region sees a rise in demand for ball valves with low emissions and enhanced safety features. Additionally, there is a growing interest in sustainable materials and circular economy practices within the valve manufacturing industry.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region witnesses dynamic trends in the ball valves market driven by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development. Emerging economies in this region demand cost-effective yet technologically advanced ball valve solutions. There’s also a surge in investments in smart water management systems, boosting the adoption of intelligent ball valves in the Asia-Pacific market.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA’s ball valves market is characterized by a focus on the oil and gas sector, with increasing investments in energy exploration and production. The region experiences a trend towards adopting corrosion-resistant materials in valve manufacturing, particularly in harsh environments. Additionally, smart valve technologies gain traction, contributing to improved operational efficiency.

Ball Valves Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Alloy Based, Cryogenic, Others), By Valve Type (Trunnion Mounted ball Valves, Floating Ball Valve, Rising Stem Ball Valve, Others), By Size (Up to 1", 1" to 6", 6" to 25", 25" to 50", 50" and Large), By End Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Energy and Power, Chemicals, Water and Wastewater, Building and Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Metal and Mining, Paper and Pulp, Food and Beverages, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Ball Valve Market:

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

Cameron International Corporation (A Schlumberger Company)

KITZ Corporation

Crane Co.

IMI plc

Velan Inc.

Metso Corporation

Weir Group plc

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

Apollo Valves (Conbraco Industries)

Swagelok Company

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

AVK Group

Bonney Forge Corporation

Others

The Ball Valve Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Cryogenic

Others

By Valve Type

Trunnion Mounted ball Valves

Floating Ball Valve

Rising Stem Ball Valve

Others

By Size

Up to 1”

1” to 6”

6” to 25”

25” to 50”

50” and Large

By End Use Industry

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Chemicals

Water and Wastewater

Building and Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Metal and Mining

Paper and Pulp

Food and Beverages

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

