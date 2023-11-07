[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Biodegradable Packaging Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 96.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 100.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 135.3 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Be Green Packaging, Amcor, Mondi Group, Tetra Pak International SA, Elevate Packaging Inc., Imex Packaging, DS Smith, DuPont, Ball Corp, Novamont, NatureWorks, Danimer Scientific, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Biodegradable Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (Plastic, Starch-Based Plastics, Cellulose-Based Plastics, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Poly-3-Hydroxybutyrate (PHB), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Other Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Kraft Paper, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Fiberboard, Boxboard, Natural Fiber, Jute, Cotton, Other), By Application (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare, Agriculture, Retail, Logistic, Other), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Biodegradable Packaging Material size & share was valued at approximately USD 96.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 100.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 135.3 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Biodegradable Packaging Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Environmental Awareness:

Increasing global awareness of environmental issues, such as plastic pollution and climate change, is a primary driver of the biodegradable packaging material market.

Consumers, as well as governments and businesses, are seeking eco-friendly alternatives to traditional packaging materials.

Stringent Regulations:

Governments worldwide are implementing stricter regulations and policies to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable packaging solutions.

These regulations often encourage the use of biodegradable materials and impose restrictions on single-use plastics.

Consumer Preferences:

Changing consumer preferences are playing a pivotal role in the dynamics of the market.

Consumers are more inclined to support brands and products that use biodegradable packaging due to their environmental concerns.

Corporate Sustainability Initiatives:

Many companies are adopting sustainability as a core value and are actively seeking biodegradable packaging options to align with their corporate social responsibility goals.

Sustainability initiatives help enhance brand image and attract environmentally conscious consumers.

Innovation and Technology:

Advances in technology and materials science have led to the development of more efficient and cost-effective biodegradable packaging materials.

Continuous innovation in the industry is expanding the range of applications for biodegradable materials.

Market Competition:

The biodegradable packaging material market is becoming increasingly competitive as more companies enter the space.

This competition drives innovation and leads to the development of new and improved biodegradable packaging solutions.

Market Expansion:

The market is experiencing geographical expansion, with companies looking to tap into emerging economies where the adoption of biodegradable packaging is on the rise.

As a result, regional dynamics are evolving as new players enter the market.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2023 USD 100.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 135.3 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 96.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Material Type, Application and Region

Biodegradable Packaging Market : COVID-19 Analysis

Increased Awareness: The pandemic has heightened global awareness of health and hygiene, leading to a greater emphasis on safety in packaging. Biodegradable packaging materials, often perceived as more hygienic and safer than traditional plastics, have seen increased demand in certain segments.

E-commerce Boom: With lockdowns and restrictions on physical retail, e-commerce experienced a significant surge in demand. This boosted the need for packaging materials that are not only sustainable but also suitable for protecting goods during transit.

Support for Local Businesses: Many consumers have shown a preference for local and sustainable products during the pandemic. This has driven businesses to adopt biodegradable packaging as part of their sustainable and locally sourced branding.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of biodegradable packaging materials, just like other industries. This led to shortages and increased costs in some cases.

Reduction in Disposable Income: Economic uncertainty and reduced disposable income for some consumers have caused them to prioritize cost over environmental considerations, leading to a potential slowdown in the adoption of biodegradable packaging in certain regions and sectors.

Delayed Regulatory Initiatives: Some governments delayed or deprioritized regulatory measures aimed at reducing single-use plastics during the pandemic. This postponement may have slowed down the adoption of biodegradable alternatives in regions where regulations play a significant role in market dynamics.

Restaurant and Foodservice Industry Challenges: The closure or limited operation of restaurants and food service establishments impacted the use of biodegradable packaging in this sector, which is a significant market segment for such materials.

Shift Towards Single-Use Plastics: In some cases, due to concerns about hygiene during the pandemic, there was a temporary shift towards the use of single-use plastics, which are perceived as more sterile. This trend may have temporarily slowed the transition to biodegradable alternatives.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Biodegradable Packaging Material market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Biodegradable Packaging Material market forward?

What are the Biodegradable Packaging Material Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Biodegradable Packaging Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Biodegradable Packaging Material market sample report and company profiles?

List of the prominent players in the Biodegradable Packaging Market:

Be Green Packaging

Amcor

Mondi Group

Tetra Pak International SA

Elevate Packaging Inc.

Imex Packaging

DS Smith

DuPont

Ball Corp, Novamont

NatureWorks

Danimer Scientific

Others

Browse the full “Biodegradable Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (Plastic, Starch-Based Plastics, Cellulose-Based Plastics, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Poly-3-Hydroxybutyrate (PHB), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Other Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Kraft Paper, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Fiberboard, Boxboard, Natural Fiber, Jute, Cotton, Other), By Application (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare, Agriculture, Retail, Logistic, Other), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/biodegradable-packaging-material-market/

Biodegradable Packaging Material Market – Regional Analysis

North America:

The North American region, particularly the United States and Canada, has seen a significant rise in the use of biodegradable packaging materials.

Strict regulations and consumer awareness regarding environmental issues have driven the demand for eco-friendly packaging.

The food and beverage industry in North America has been a major adopter of biodegradable packaging materials.

The presence of several key players in the region has further boosted the market’s growth.

Europe:

Europe has been at the forefront of sustainability initiatives, and the biodegradable packaging material market has witnessed substantial growth in this region.

European countries have implemented stringent regulations to reduce single-use plastics, promoting the use of biodegradable alternatives.

The demand for biodegradable packaging in the food service and retail sectors has been particularly strong.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China, India, and Japan, has a rapidly expanding biodegradable packaging market.

Growing urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences are driving the adoption of eco-friendly packaging.

Local and international companies are investing in research and development to create innovative biodegradable packaging solutions tailored to the region’s needs.

Latin America:

Latin America is also witnessing a gradual shift towards biodegradable packaging materials.

Government initiatives and awareness campaigns are encouraging businesses and consumers to choose sustainable packaging options.

Agriculture-based biodegradable materials, such as cornstarch and sugarcane-based plastics, are gaining popularity in this region.

The Biodegradable Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Recycled Content Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Degradable Packaging

By Material Type

Plastic Starch-Based Plastics Cellulose-Based Plastics Polylactic Acid (PLA) Poly-3-Hydroxybutyrate (PHB) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Other Plastics

Paper & Paperboard Kraft Paper Flexible Paper Corrugated Fiberboard Boxboard

Bagasse

By Packaging Format

Bottles & Jars

Boxes & Cartons

Cans

Trays & Clamshells

Cups & Bowls

Pouches & Bags

Films & Wraps

Labels & Tapes

Others (Stick pack, Sachets, etc.)

By Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Healthcare

Others

By Distribution Channel

Wholesalers

Retailers

Distributors

Resellers

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Biodegradable Packaging Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Biodegradable Packaging Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Biodegradable Packaging Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Biodegradable Packaging Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Biodegradable Packaging Material Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Biodegradable Packaging Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Biodegradable Packaging Material Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Biodegradable Packaging Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Biodegradable Packaging Material Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Biodegradable Packaging Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Biodegradable Packaging Material Industry?

