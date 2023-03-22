[227+ Pages Report] The global blood clot retrieval devices market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The increasing prevalence of stroke across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the blood clot retrieval devices industry over the projected period.

NEW YORK, United States, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Stroke (Ischemic Stroke (Blood Clot), Hemorrhagic Stroke (Rupturing of Arteries) and Transient Ischemic Attack), By Device (Mechanical Embolus Removal Devices, Penumbra Blood Clot Retrieval Devices, Stent Retrievers, Aspiration Devices, and Ultrasound Assisted Devices), Application (Coronary Arteries, Peripheral Arteries, and Cerebral Arteries), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global blood clot retrieval devices market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 15.2% and is anticipated to reach over USD 5 billion by 2030.”

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market Overview:

The thrombectomy devices, also referred to as blood clot retrieval devices, assist in removing blood clots by widening the blood arteries. Devices to remove blood blockages from the brain are very helpful in these situations. Beeping could be caused by a brain cell that isn’t getting enough blood, but thrombectomy devices can clear blood clots. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be driven by rising knowledge regarding the accessibility of these devices as well as their effectiveness and dependability.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights – https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/blood-clot-retrieval-devices-market

(Before you plan to buy, sample reports are a great option to examine our in-depth studies or reports)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

Around 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the blood clot retrieval devices market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 15.2% between 2023 and 2030.

share is likely to grow above a between 2023 and 2030. The Blood Clot Retrieval Devices market size was worth around US$ 1.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 5 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The rising incidence of strokes around the world would propel the expansion of the blood clot retrieval devices market over the projected time period.

Based on the stroke, the ischemic stroke (blood clot) segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the device, the mechanical embolus removal devices segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global blood clot retrieval devices market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global blood clot retrieval devices market include;

Inari Medical

Medtronic

AKURA MEDICAL INC.

Penumbra Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

Terumo Corporation

Phenox GmbH

Shockwave Medical Inc.

Cardinal Health

AngioDynamics

Johnson and Johnson

Bayer AG

Argon Medical Devices

Teleflex Incorporated

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available – https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/blood-clot-retrieval-devices-market

Market Dynamics:

The main factor propelling the global blood clot retrieval devices market’s growth is the increase in ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and transient ischemic attack cases as a result of living a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle. The market is also expected to expand as a result of favorable reimbursement policies, a rise in the demand for minimally invasive procedures, and an increase in the frequency of strokes among the aged. The growing awareness of acute ischemic stroke and its prevalence, as well as the demand for minimally invasive procedures, are all adding factors to the devices’ rising acceptance on a worldwide scale.

According to data released by the American Stroke Association, it was estimated that there are over 690,000 ischemic strokes reported yearly in the United States. The risk of postoperative complications, the high cost of the surgery, the shortage of skilled workers and infrastructure, and the strict government rules governing the safety and effectiveness of blood clot retrieval devices all serve as obstacles to the blood clot retrieval devices industry’s growth. It is anticipated that continuing research and development efforts on blood clot retrieval devices will open up new market opportunities.

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global blood clot retrieval devices market is segmented based on stroke, device, application, end user, and region.

Based on the application, the global market is bifurcated into coronary arteries, peripheral arteries, and cerebral arteries. Coronary arteries are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the stroke, the global market is bifurcated into ischemic stroke (blood clot), hemorrhagic stroke (rupturing of arteries), and transient ischemic attack.

To know more about this report | Request A Free Sample Copy

Based on the device, the global blood clot retrieval devices industry is segmented into mechanical embolus removal devices, penumbra blood clot retrieval devices, stent retrievers, aspiration devices, and ultrasound-assisted devices.

Based on the end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. As patients choose hospitals over all other treatment options, the hospital sector will have a larger market share in terms of revenue as compared to all other end users. The capacity to access all facilities under one roof will spur market expansion.

The most practical location for surgical procedures requiring the use of blood clot retrieval equipment is a hospital. This segment is anticipated to be in higher demand than all other available segments in every country in the world. On the other hand, blood clot retrieval devices are anticipated to be in high demand among diagnostic facilities and clinics for both disease detection and treatment. Hospitals have a much larger setup than the other total end-user segment, so during the forecast period, the segment will grow at a high compound annual growth rate.

Browse Complete Report Here | Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow faster than the European and North American regions because these regions have many policies and governments are investing heavily to provide better healthcare services to their citizens. The Asia Pacific region will grow rapidly because the government is constantly working to improve people’s living conditions. The healthcare industry is making success and is going through a major transformation in nations like China, India, and Australia.

The market is expanding primarily as a result of an increase in the number of acquisitions in the medical industry and altering governmental regulations. In these developing countries, labor is inexpensive and raw materials are readily accessible at lower prices. These two elements help developing economies thrive. The business is moving to develop economies for growth to provide better medical facilities and for the company based in developed economies to find better markets for expansion.

Report Scope:

Market Size in 2022 USD 1.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 15.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Inari Medical, Medtronic, AKURA MEDICAL INC., Penumbra Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Terumo Corporation, Phenox GmbH, Shockwave Medical Inc., Cardinal Health, AngioDynamics, Johnson and Johnson, Bayer AG, Argon Medical Devices, Teleflex Incorporated, and others. Key Segment By Stroke, Device, Application, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/blood-clot-retrieval-devices-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Recent Industry Developments:

In February 2022, Innova Vascular, Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) collaborated on developing a complete range of thrombectomy devices, according to CSI. The company claims that CSI plans to purchase and sell novel thrombectomy devices from Innova that are intended to treat peripheral vascular diseases, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE).

In June 2022, the first patient in NeuroVasc Technologies, Inc.’s US IDE Clinical Study, ENVI RCT – NeuroVasc EnviTM-SR Randomized Controlled Trial for Endovascular Treatment of Ischemic Stroke, has been successfully treated. The NeuroVasc ENVITM-SR, a stent-retriever designed for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke to reduce disability by removing blood clots in patients with stroke due to large vessel occlusion, will be the subject of this study to assess its safety and effectiveness.

The global blood clot retrieval devices market is segmented as follows:

By Stroke

Ischemic Stroke (Blood Clot)

Hemorrhagic Stroke (Rupturing of Arteries)

Transient Ischemic Attack

By Device

Mechanical Embolus Removal Devices

Penumbra Blood Clot Retrieval Devices

Stent Retrievers

Aspiration Device

Ultrasound Assisted Devices

By Application

Coronary Arteries

Peripheral Arteries

Cerebral Arteries

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/blood-clot-retrieval-devices-market

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Stroke, Device, Application, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Blood and Blood Components Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-and-blood-components-market

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market

Blood Filters Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-filters-market

Blood Collection Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-collection-market

Blood Transfusion Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-transfusion-market

Blood Plasma Fractionation Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-plasma-fractionation-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com