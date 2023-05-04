[214+ Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the global candy market size was valued at around USD 12.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 15.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 10.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players covered in the report are Palmer-candy (U.S.), Candy Rush Muskoka (Canada), Sweet Candy Company (U.S.), Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), THE HERSHEY COMPANY (U.S.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Cloetta (Sweden), Mondelez International (U.S.), Ferrero (Italy), Mars, Incorporated (U.S.), Pladis Global (UK), LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO.LTD (South Korea), and others.

NEW YORK, United States, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Candy Market By Product Type (Chocolate Candy And Non-Chocolate Candy), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Candy Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 15.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The market report is an indispensable guide on growth factors, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the global marketspace. The candy industry report covers the geographical market along with a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis.

What is Candy? How big is the Candy Industry?

Candy Market Overview:

Candy is a sweet that comprises sugar as its major constituent. Apart from this, it also refers to as a sugar confectionary comprising sweet confections such as chewing gum, chocolate, and sugar candy. In addition to this, candy is featured by the use of a substantial proportion of sugar or its substitutes. For the record, the target customers for the product are children and young people.

Candy Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:

Humungous popularity of chocolate candies is anticipated to crop up the growth of the global candy market. Furthermore, an increase in urbanization and a rise in per capita expenditure are a few of the key aspects triggering the upsurge of the market across the globe.

Apart from this, a massive increment in the youth & millennial population and surging demand for dark chocolate are other few key factors determining the expansion of the global market.

An increase in the intake of sugar-free candies as a result of health awareness among the youth and aging population will drive the global market trends.

Nonetheless, candy consisting of sugar contents in large proportions along with an increase in tooth infections and obesity due to consumption of these products can impede the scaling up of the candy industry across the globe.

Restraints:

A rise in tooth infections in kids can put brakes on the growth of the global industry in the years ahead.

Opportunities:

A surge in the establishments of supermarkets as well as hypermarkets globally as well as ease of candy access in these giant retail stores will open novel opportunities for growth for the global industry.

Report Scope:

Candy Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global candy market is sectored into product type, distribution channel, and region.

Non-chocolate candy segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period

The product type segment of the candy market is sub-segmented into chocolate candy and non-chocolate candy segments. Furthermore, the non-chocolate candy segment, which accounted for a major share of the global market in 2022, is slated to maintain its domination even during the forecast timeframe. The segmental expansion in the coming years can be credited to a rise in intake of non-chocolate candy items including hard-boiled candies, pastilles, caramels & nougat, toffees, mints, and jellies & chews from end-users in all age-groups of the population base.

On the basis of distribution channel, the candy industry across the globe is sectored into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retail stores, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others. The convenience stores segment, which accounted for the highest share of nearly two-fifths of the global industry share in 2022, is predicted to retain its industry dominance in the ensuing timespan. The segmental expansion in the ensuing years is likely due to the easy availability of candy items in convenience stores.

The global candy market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Chocolate Candy

Non-Chocolate Candy

By distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global candy market include –

Palmer-candy (U.S.) | Candy Rush Muskoka (Canada) | Sweet Candy Company (U.S.) | Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan) | THE HERSHEY COMPANY (U.S.) | Nestlé (Switzerland) | Cloetta (Sweden) | Mondelez International (U.S.) | Ferrero (Italy) | Mars | Incorporated (U.S.) | Pladis Global (UK) | LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO.LTD (South Korea) | Storck (German) | Perfetti Van Melle (Netherland) | General Mills Inc. (U.S.) | Arcor (Argentina) | THE BANG CANDY COMPANY(U.S.) | Quality Candy Company (U.S.) | SUGARFINA USA LLC (U.S.) | HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) | Jelly Belly Candy Company (U.S.)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Candy market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 10.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Candy market size was valued at around US$ 12.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 15.1 billion by 2030.

The global candy market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to a prominent increase in the young population and the growing popularity of dark chocolate.

Based on product type, the clinical beds segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of distribution channel, the convenience stores segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific candy market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Candy industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Candy Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Candy Industry?

What segments does the Candy Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Candy Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, distribution Channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North American candy market to record noteworthy growth over the projected period

North America, which contributed for the largest share of the global candy market in 2022, is predicted to retain its dominant position in the global market during the projected timeline. The upsurge of the market in North America over 2023-2030 can be a result of a rise in the purchase of chocolate-based confectionery products and a rise in product development strategies adopted by the key players of the region. Apart from this, the presence of key market players in this sub-continent will embellish the surge of the regional market.

The candy industry in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the years ahead. The regional market expansion during the analysis timeline can as a result of globalization, increasing purchasing power, and a rise in product demand from children and youth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In the second quarter of 2023, Karl Fazer, a Finland-based firm in the chocolate candies-producing business, introduced a range of confectionary products in India. The initiative will embellish the expansion of the candy business in India.

In the first half of 2023, The World of Sweets, a UK-based distributor, importer, and wholesaler of confectionery items, launched two candy realms confectionery products. The move will embellish the expansion of the candy industry in the European region as well as across the globe.

In the second half of 2022, Lawson, a convenience store based in Japan, introduced flavorless candy tasting like emptiness. The strategic initiative will help in the expansion of the candy market in the Asia-Pacific region.

