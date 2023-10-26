[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Cannabidiol Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 17.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17.71 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 19.67 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ENDOCA, Cannoid LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., Folium Biosciences, Elixinol, NuLeaf Naturals LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Pharmahemp d.o.o, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Cannabidiol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source Type (Hemp, Marijuana), By Sales Type (B2B, B2C), By Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online, Retail Stores), By End-use (Medical, Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, Others, Personal Use, Pharmaceuticals, Wellness, Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Others) and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Cannabidiol Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 17.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17.71 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 19.67 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Cannabidiol Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

The dynamics of the Cannabidiol (CBD) market are multifaceted and influenced by a combination of factors that shape its growth, opportunities, and challenges. These dynamics include:

Increasing Acceptance and Legalization: The growing acceptance of cannabis and CBD products for medicinal and recreational use in various regions has created new market opportunities. Legalization efforts have expanded consumer access to CBD products and fostered industry growth.

Research and Medical Discoveries: Ongoing research into the potential health benefits of CBD and its therapeutic applications has generated interest among consumers and healthcare professionals. Medical discoveries regarding CBD’s potential to alleviate symptoms of various health conditions continue to drive market growth.

Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment surrounding CBD varies across different countries and regions. Evolving regulations can influence market dynamics, affecting product availability, distribution, and marketing practices.

Consumer Awareness and Education: Increasing consumer awareness about CBD and its potential health benefits has driven demand for CBD products. Education about CBD’s usage, safety, and proper dosing plays a crucial role in market growth.

Product Innovation: Companies in the CBD market continuously innovate to develop new and diverse CBD-infused products. This includes expanding product lines to cater to different consumer preferences and target specific health concerns.

Supply Chain and Quality Control: As the market grows, ensuring quality control and transparency in the supply chain becomes crucial. Establishing rigorous testing standards and certification processes is essential to maintain consumer trust.

Competition and Market Consolidation: The CBD market is becoming increasingly competitive, with new entrants and established companies vying for market share. Market consolidation through mergers and acquisitions is a growing trend to enhance market position and capabilities.

International Trade and Export: The global nature of the CBD market requires companies to navigate international trade regulations and import-export restrictions to expand their reach in different countries.

Health and Wellness Trends: The growing focus on health and wellness has driven consumer interest in natural and alternative remedies, positioning CBD products as attractive options for managing various health conditions.

Sustainability and Ethical Practices: Consumers are increasingly conscious of sustainable and ethical practices. Companies that prioritize environmentally friendly cultivation methods and responsible sourcing gain a competitive edge.

Economic Factors: Economic conditions and purchasing power can influence consumer spending on CBD products, especially in times of economic uncertainty.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2023 USD 17.71 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 19.67 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 17.50 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 18% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032

Cannabidiol Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Cannabidiol (CBD) market , influencing various aspects of the industry. Here is an analysis of how the pandemic affected the CBD market:

Increase in CBD Sales: During the pandemic, there was a notable increase in CBD sales as consumers sought products for stress relief, anxiety management, and overall wellness. The pandemic-induced uncertainty and anxiety contributed to the growing demand for CBD products.

The shift in Consumer Behavior: With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, many consumers turned to online shopping for CBD products, driving the e-commerce sales of CBD companies.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The global pandemic caused disruptions in supply chains, impacting the availability and distribution of CBD products. Restrictions on transportation and trade posed challenges for CBD companies in sourcing raw materials and fulfilling orders.

Regulatory Changes: Some regions implemented changes to CBD regulations during the pandemic, allowing for expanded access to CBD products or easing restrictions on CBD sales.

Increased Focus on Health and Wellness: The pandemic led to a heightened focus on health and wellness, prompting consumers to seek natural remedies like CBD to support their well-being.

List of the prominent players in the Cannabidiol Market:

ENDOCA

Cannoid LLC

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Folium Biosciences

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals LLC

Isodiol International Inc.

Pharmahemp d.o.o.

Others

Browse the full “Cannabidiol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source Type (Hemp, Marijuana), By Sales Type (B2B, B2C), By Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online, Retail Stores), By End-use (Medical, Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, Others, Personal Use, Pharmaceuticals, Wellness, Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Others) and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/cannabidiol-market/

Cannabidiol Market – Regional Analysis

North America: North America, particularly the United States and Canada, is one of the largest CBD markets globally. The region’s early adoption of cannabis legalization for medical and recreational use has driven the CBD market’s growth. The presence of established CBD brands, a mature distribution network, and favorable consumer attitudes toward CBD contributes to the market’s expansion.

Europe: Europe is witnessing rapid growth in the CBD market, driven by increasing awareness of CBD’s potential health benefits and a progressive regulatory environment in several countries. The European CBD market is diverse, with different regulations in individual countries, creating opportunities for local and international CBD companies.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, is experiencing significant growth in the CBD market. While regulations regarding CBD can be stringent in some countries, changing attitudes toward cannabis and increasing consumer interest in CBD products are driving market growth.

Latin America: Latin America is emerging as a promising CBD market, with countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia showing increasing interest in CBD products. The region’s potential lies in its vast agricultural resources for hemp cultivation and growing acceptance of CBD for medicinal and wellness purposes.

Middle East and Africa: The CBD market in the Middle East and Africa is relatively nascent, with varying levels of acceptance and regulation across different countries. Some regions are exploring the potential of CBD for medical use, while others have stricter regulations.

Rest of the World: Other regions not covered in the above categories also contribute to the global CBD market. Some regions may have limited CBD acceptance due to cultural or regulatory factors, while others may be exploring opportunities for market growth.

The Cannabidiol Market is segmented as follows:

By Source Type

Hemp

Marijuana

By Sales Type

B2B

B2C

By Sales Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online

Retail Stores

By End-use

Medical Chronic Pain Mental Disorders Cancer Others

Personal Use

Pharmaceuticals

Wellness Food & Beverages Personal Care & Cosmetics Nutraceuticals Others



Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Cannabidiol Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Cannabidiol Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Cannabidiol Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Cannabidiol Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Cannabidiol Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Cannabidiol Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Cannabidiol Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Cannabidiol Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Cannabidiol Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Cannabidiol Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Cannabidiol Industry?

